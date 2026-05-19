Eby says Carney must show same enthusiasm for B.C. projects as he does for Alberta

Carney must show B.C. projects same support: Eby
Carney must show B.C. projects same support: Eby
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a press conference in front of the pitch for FIFA World Cup in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

B.C. Premier David Eby says he’s looking for an equal level of enthusiasm from Prime Minister Mark Carney as he had for Alberta’s pipeline pitch and a lower carbon price. 

Eby made the statement at an unrelated news conference outside the legislature in Victoria as he prepares to meet Carney this week.

Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signed an agreement last week that could start the construction of a new pipeline to B.C.'s coast as early as next year and announced lower carbon pricing for the province of $130 per tonne by 2040. 

Eby says he doesn't understand how Ottawa's carbon agreement with Alberta is going to be implemented across Canada, because national policies need to be negotiated with all premiers, not just one province. 

He says they can’t have "bad behaviour" be the factor on who gets the ear of the federal government and each province and territory needs to be supported with equal respect. 

The premier says the projects being advanced in B.C. are pro-Canadian, yet they are being left out of the discussion as "separatist premiers" get all the attention of the federal government. 

"I think the reality is, that there is a very real and present threat of a referendum on separatism in Alberta, enabled by decisions made by the Albertan government, and I believe that is part of why we are seeing the federal government engage differently with Alberta, than other premiers across the country."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2026.

By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This 2 km Ontario beach with silky sand shores and crystal waters is 'never crowded'

It's tucked away on an island.

I moved from Ontario to Vancouver Island and these 12 things were major culture shocks

Island life is different!

The 'Seashell Capital of the World' is 3 hrs from Toronto and it's a white sand oasis

It's a dreamy spot for a vacation.

This Ontario park has 3 of Canada's 'best' beaches and 12 km of velvety white sand dunes

It might "trick you into thinking you're in the Caribbean."

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've visited at least 5 of these 10 tiny towns and villages

How many can you check off the list?

This dreamy Ontario town 'feels like Europe' and is sprinkled with charming shops and cafes

No passport required.

Old Age Security payments for May are going out soon and you can get up to $817 this month

Service Canada administers this federal benefit by direct deposit or cheque.

I did my grocery shop at Toronto's St. Lawrence Market to see how it compares to No Frills

Here's how the price compares... 💸

Canada's most expensive grocery stores were ranked and this chain beat Loblaws

There are national chains and local retailers on the list.

This Ontario gem is one of Canada's 'best' beach towns with 20 acres of powdery sand shores

It's a summer paradise.