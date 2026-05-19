Federal government advising Canadians not to travel to east DRC area hit by Ebola outbreak

Canadians advised not to travel to east DRC
Canadians advised not to travel to east DRC
Tent consignments headed for Congo are seen at a World Health Organization (WHO) warehouse in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, May 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Jackson Njehia)
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The federal government is advising Canadians not to travel to the province hit by a rare type of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo. 

The World Health Organization’s director-general said Tuesday he is concerned about the “scale and spread of the epidemic,” which has led to more than 500 suspected cases, including 130 deaths.

Canada's government says to avoid all travel to the eastern Ituri province, where an outbreak was declared just days ago that has since reached reached North Kivu and Uganda. 

The Public Health Agency of Canada says there are currently no travel-related health measures specific for Ebola at Canada’s borders, but it will monitor and update public health interventions as needed. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday an American doctor working in Congo tested positive for Ebola. 

The CDC also said it was suspending the entry of travellers who have been in Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan over the past 21 days, apart from a group of U.S. citizens and nationals. 

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for information about whether any Canadians have been impacted by the outbreak. 

WHO has declared the outbreak of the Bundibugyo virus – a species of Ebola that has no vaccines or treatments – a public health emergency of international concern.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, weakness, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, and unexplained bleeding or bruising in the late stage of illness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2026. 

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

By Hannah Alberga | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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