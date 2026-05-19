This dreamy Ontario town 'feels like Europe' and is sprinkled with charming shops and cafes

No passport required.

A historic small town. Right: A person walking down a street.

A small town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If you're dreaming of a charming getaway that feels straight out of a European storybook, this picturesque Ontario town is worth a visit. With historic stone buildings, cozy cafes, flower-lined streets, and scenic waterfront views, it's a magical spot for a warm-weather adventure.

Located just a road trip from Ottawa, readers say this quaint destination feels like stepping into another world, no plane ride required.

On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share places in Ontario that make them feel like they're in Europe. The post garnered over 400 comments, and this enchanting town was among the recommended spots.

Almonte is a former mill town nestled along the shores of the Mississippi River, just under an hour's drive from Ottawa.

The destination is renowned for its storybook feel, small town charm, and historic streets, and has even been dubbed Canada's Stars Hollow.

You can spend a day or two strolling the downtown, visiting the local shops and boutiques that line the sidewalks.

For a taste of the town's European-style charm, spend some time unwinding at one of its cozy local cafes or bakeries.

Places like North Market, Ottawa Valley Coffee, Hummingbird Chocolate, and Equator Coffee Roasters are lovely spots to sip an iced latte or handcrafted coffee, enjoy a sweet treat, and soak up the town's relaxed spring and summer atmosphere.

You can also explore attractions like the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum or browse the charming art galleries and boutiques scattered throughout town.

To soak up the area's scenic beauty, take a stroll along the Almonte Riverwalk, a picturesque pathway that winds past historic landmarks like the Thoburn Mill and Victoria Woollen Mill. In the warmer months, the trail offers peaceful river views, lush greenery, and plenty of spots to pause and enjoy the scenery.

For even more natural beauty, head just outside town to the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area, where wooded trails wind through peaceful forest and open green space.

With its old-world buildings and cozy shops, readers say Almonte is like a little slice of Europe right here in Ontario.

Destination Almonte website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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