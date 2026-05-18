This 2.4 km trail near Ontario takes you past 19 surreal waterfalls and it just reopened
It looks like a scene from a fairy tale.
If you've ever wanted to feel like you've stepped into a fairy tale, this majestic park is worth a visit.
Located a road trip from Ontario, the destination has a breathtaking trail that leads past nearly 20 enchanting waterfalls, and it looks like a scene from a storybook.
You can wander along rocky stairways and over whimsical bridges while soaking up the gorgeous scenery.
Watkins Glen State Park is a beautiful nature oasis located in New York State, just under 3 hours from Niagara Falls, Ontario.
According to the website, it's "the most famous of the Finger Lakes State Parks," and is known for its 19 breathtaking waterfalls.
If waterfalls are at the top of your list, you'll want to make your way along the park's Gorge Trail.
The 2.4-kilometre route winds through breathtaking landscapes, taking hikers past dramatic scenery and stunning natural features along the way.
As you explore the trail, you'll descend a mossy staircase, venture behind rushing waterfalls, stroll across magical bridges, and reach Central Cascade, the tallest waterfall in the gorge with a drop of more than 60 feet.
The route also showcases striking rock formations, including the towering sandstone walls of the Glen Cathedral and the Glen of Pools, where swirling water has carved out smooth pools and potholes over time.
While the park is open year-round, the Gorge Trail is typically only accessible from mid-May to mid-October, and it just reopened for the season on May 9.
If you're looking for an epic spot to explore not too far from Ontario, this waterfall-filled park is worth adding to your bucket list. Don't forget your passport!
Watkins Glen State Park Gorge Trail
Price: $10 USD per vehicle
When: Typically until mid-October
Address: 1009 N. Franklin St., Watkins Glen, NY
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.