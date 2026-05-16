Another man has died while waiting for care at hospital: Alberta Medical Association

Man dies while waiting at Alberta hospital
Man dies while waiting at Alberta hospital
A pedestrian walks on a crosswalk at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

The Alberta Medical Association says another patient has died while waiting for care at a major hospital.

Dr. Brian Wirzba, president of the AMA, says the man arrived at Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital on May 8 and died several hours later in a waiting room.

Alberta Health Services says it is investigating and it can't release further details due to privacy reasons.

The man's death comes after Prashant Sreekumar, who was 44, died at Edmonton's Grey Nuns Community Hospital in December after waiting nearly eight hours.

Alberta's government ordered a judge-led inquiry into Sreekumar's death soon after, and also announced it was creating a program in which physicians would help triage patients.

Wirzba says that triage program is still not in place and the latest death underscores how overworked Alberta's health-care system is.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canada now allows you to renew your passport online and here's what you need to know

Online renewal requirements are different.

Ontario's 'most beautiful' lake is a crystal water paradise with over 20 breathtaking beaches

Save this for some summer travel inspo!

26 products you can get for cheaper at Costco than at Walmart in Canada

Bulk-sized items offer quite a lot of value!

I tried burgers from these 3 major Canadian fast-food chains and there's a clear worst

Hot take incoming... 🍔

This woodland boardwalk near Ottawa leads past glassy waters to a rare turquoise lake

Make this your next summer day trip spot. ☀️

This new GO train service from Toronto takes you to a dreamy destination that feels like Europe

You can get there with a tap of your PRESTO Card!

The bonus payment of Canada's grocery benefit is going out soon and here's who is eligible

Millions of Canadians will get this one-time top-up payment in June.

Major VPN provider says it could leave Canada over lawful access bill

NordVPN says it could leave Canada over Bill C-22

A Lotto 6/49 winner in Ontario won the $44 million jackpot with an online ticket

He found out he won while on the way to work!

I'll never move back to Toronto after leaving for Vancouver — here's why

Hear me out...