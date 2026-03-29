This dreamy waterfall is 3 storeys taller than Niagara Falls and it's a road trip from Toronto

You can enjoy scenic trails and swimming.

Two people standing by a waterfall. Right: A waterfall tumbling into a gorge.

A waterfall in NY.

@life.with.corina | Instagram, Mkojot | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

Niagara Falls gets all the hype, but did you know there's an even taller waterfall not far from this iconic landmark?

Situated about 2.5 hours from Niagara Falls, this massive cascade is a majestic, less-crowded spot to explore, offering breathtaking views and picturesque trails.

You can spend a day or even longer enjoying the scenery at this spot, just a road trip from Toronto.

Taughannock Falls State Park is a beautiful natural area located near Ithaca, NY, about 4 hours from Toronto.

The park is home to Taughannock Falls, a 215-foot cascade that stands three stories taller than Niagara Falls.

The waterfall tumbles into a 400-foot gorge, with layers of sandstone, shale and limestone that were once part of an ancient seabed.

There are several trails around the park to explore, including the Gorge Trail, which follows Taughannock Creek to the base of the falls.

You can also wander along the South Rim Trail or North Rim Trail for more scenic views.

In addition to the waterfall, the park offers swimming in Cayuga Lake, a picnic area, concessions, a playground, camping, cabins, and more.

Ithaca and the surrounding area are home to more than 150 waterfalls within 10 miles, so there's lots to enjoy while you're in the region. Other notable cascades include Buttermilk Falls and Ithaca Falls.

Taughannock Falls State Park is open year-round, but it's a good idea to check the website for any closures before heading out.

If you've already seen Niagara Falls, this massive cascade might be worth checking out. Don't forget your passport!

Taughannock Falls State Park

Price: Parking fee

Address: 1740 Taughannock Blvd., Trumansburg, NY

Visit Ithaca Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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