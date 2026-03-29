This dreamy waterfall is 3 storeys taller than Niagara Falls and it's a road trip from Toronto
You can enjoy scenic trails and swimming.
Niagara Falls gets all the hype, but did you know there's an even taller waterfall not far from this iconic landmark?
Situated about 2.5 hours from Niagara Falls, this massive cascade is a majestic, less-crowded spot to explore, offering breathtaking views and picturesque trails.
You can spend a day or even longer enjoying the scenery at this spot, just a road trip from Toronto.
Taughannock Falls State Park is a beautiful natural area located near Ithaca, NY, about 4 hours from Toronto.
The park is home to Taughannock Falls, a 215-foot cascade that stands three stories taller than Niagara Falls.
The waterfall tumbles into a 400-foot gorge, with layers of sandstone, shale and limestone that were once part of an ancient seabed.
There are several trails around the park to explore, including the Gorge Trail, which follows Taughannock Creek to the base of the falls.
You can also wander along the South Rim Trail or North Rim Trail for more scenic views.
In addition to the waterfall, the park offers swimming in Cayuga Lake, a picnic area, concessions, a playground, camping, cabins, and more.
Ithaca and the surrounding area are home to more than 150 waterfalls within 10 miles, so there's lots to enjoy while you're in the region. Other notable cascades include Buttermilk Falls and Ithaca Falls.
Taughannock Falls State Park is open year-round, but it's a good idea to check the website for any closures before heading out.
If you've already seen Niagara Falls, this massive cascade might be worth checking out. Don't forget your passport!
Taughannock Falls State Park
Price: Parking fee
Address: 1740 Taughannock Blvd., Trumansburg, NY
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.