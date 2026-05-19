Canada's most expensive grocery stores were ranked and this chain beat Loblaws
There are national chains and local retailers on the list.
There is a new ranking of the most expensive grocery stores in Canada.
Canadian shoppers revealed which retailers have the highest prices, and you might not expect where some chains placed on the list.
If you do the shopping for your household, you probably know that groceries can cost a lot of money in Canada. But prices can vary from store to store across the country.
So, Narcity posted on Facebook and asked shoppers to give their opinions on what Canada's most expensive grocery stores are.
There have been over 800 comments with more than 20 retailers named as stores where prices are too high.
Narcity used those comments to rank the most expensive grocery stores in this country.
These are the top five most expensive grocery stores according to Canadians:
- Sobeys
- Loblaws
- Metro
- Save-On-Foods
- Safeway
Quite a few Canadians said that Save-On-Foods should have a different name because prices are too high and shoppers aren't saving on food.
After the top five, Whole Foods is sixth, Farm Boy and Foodland are tied for seventh, Zehrs is eighth, Real Canadian Superstore is ninth, and Co-op is tenth.
Then, Longo's and IGA are tied for 11th, Fortinos is 12th, Your Independent Grocer is 13th, Costco and Freson Bros are tied for 14th, Pusateri's is 15th, Walmart and Northern are tied for 16th, and Thrifty Foods is 17th.
You might not recognize some of these retailers because they're not national chains. That includes Farm Boy, Longo's, Fortinos and Pusateri's, which only have locations in Ontario, and Co-op, Thrifty Foods and Freson Bros, which operate in the western parts of Canada.
Also, some grocery stores that are known for being discount retailers, including No Frills, FreshCo and Food Basics, were mentioned a couple of times.
According to a few shoppers, even stores that are usually cheaper now cost more for groceries.
Many Canadians told Narcity that since all grocery stores in this country are expensive, there isn't just one retailer that can be called out as the most expensive.
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This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.