University of Toronto is hiring for high-paying jobs and some don't require a degree
Salaries go up to $43 an hour or $158,000 a year!
The University of Toronto is hiring for high-paying jobs at the St. George and Scarborough campuses.
You can make up to $43 an hour or $158,000 a year with these positions.
There are openings in engineering, athletics, special projects, and other work areas.
Some of these positions don't require you to have a university degree! You can get hired with a high school or college diploma.
If you're looking for work, here are a few University of Toronto jobs that are currently accepting applications.
Operating Engineer C (4th Class)
Salary: $40.47 an hour
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma or an equivalent combination of education and experience, plus a Fourth (4th) Class Operating Engineer Certification valid in Ontario.
Also, you must have working knowledge of the operation and maintenance of mechanical equipment, including refrigeration, heating and air-handling systems, and the ability to comprehend and apply environmental control principles.
Basic electrical knowledge, basic proficiency in standard office computer applications and familiarity with computerized Building Automation Systems or other computerized control systems are required.
You must have communication, record-keeping, collaboration and customer service skills.
The deadline to apply is August 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Special Projects Officer
Salary: $93,592 to $155,985 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a master's degree or PhD, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
A minimum of six years of experience in university research administration is required.
You also need experience in:
- coordinating the development of large, complex research funding proposals
- project leadership within a complex organization
- complex report writing at a senior level
Knowledge of university policies and procedures, the university’s organizational structure and governance, current best practices for promoting EDI and anti-racism in academic research settings, and the university’s intersection with the broader community is required.
You must have organizational, research, writing, communication, presentation and interpersonal skills.
Also, the ability to use Microsoft Office, scheduling software, and other technologies is needed for this job.
The deadline to apply is August 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Athletic Facility Assistant
Salary: $26.56 an hour
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have completed grade 12 or have an acceptable equivalent combination of education and experience.
A minimum of one year of related experience in a customer service-oriented position is required for this job.
Also, you need to be able to obtain a recognized Standard First Aid, AED, and CPR certificate.
You must be familiar with athletic facilities, equipment and/or programs.
Verbal communication, reading, writing, public relations, and conflict management skills are needed for this job.
You must be able to calmly deal with angry or upset individuals, resolve problems, work in a team, use computers and perform the essential physical functional requirements of the position.
The deadline to apply is July 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Operating Engineer B (3rd Class)
Salary: $43.13 an hour
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or an equivalent combination of education and experience, plus a Third (3rd) Class Operating Engineer Certification valid in Ontario.
A minimum of one year of experience as an operating engineer is required for this job.
You need working knowledge of the operation and maintenance of mechanical equipment, including refrigeration, heating and air-handling systems, and the ability to comprehend and apply environmental control principles.
Also, you must have basic electrical knowledge and troubleshooting skills, basic proficiency in standard office computer applications and familiarity with computerized Building Automation Systems or other computerized control systems.
Communication, record-keeping, and customer service skills are also required.
The deadline to apply is August 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Solutions Architect
Salary: $123,756 to $158,256 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Scarborough campus
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering or information technology, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
At least eight years of experience designing, implementing, and managing complex enterprise IT infrastructure environments, including on-premises data centers and virtualized platforms, is required for this job.
You also need experience in:
- designing and reviewing infrastructure architectures involving virtualization, storage, backup and recovery, high availability, Linux/Unix and Windows platforms, and enterprise application or platform services
- designing, implementing, and maintaining hybrid cloud solutions integrated with enterprise identity, networking, security, and service management practices
- leading complex campus-wide or enterprise-level technology projects and contributing to IT modernization, platform standardization, automation, legacy system renewal, cloud readiness, and operational risk reduction
- solutions engineering, including requirements analysis, architecture options, proofs of concept, build-versus-buy evaluation, vendor assessment, and transition of solutions into production support
- platform engineering or DevOps practices, version control systems, and infrastructure automation tools
- programming or scripting languages such as Python, PowerShell, or shell scripting
- using monitoring, observability, capacity planning, and performance metrics to guide architecture, service reliability, cost, and lifecycle decisions
Knowledge of systems administration across Linux/Unix and Windows platforms, with proficiency in core network protocols, identity integration, web and application services, and secure infrastructure operations, is required.
You must have an understanding of information security principles and be able to design secure, resilient, identity-aware and data-sensitive infrastructure and platform solutions.
Also, you need an understanding of enterprise AI architecture and AI-enabled solution design.
The ability to provide technical leadership to cross-functional teams and work with technical specialists, business stakeholders, vendors, and senior leaders is required.
You also need to have analytical, problem-solving, organizational, and communication skills.
The deadline to apply is August 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Departmental Assistant
Salary: $72,119 to $92,226 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Scarborough campus
Who Should Apply: You must have an advanced college diploma or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
A minimum of three years of related administrative experience supporting multiple academic departments, preferably within a university or higher education environment, is required.
You also need experience in:
- acting as first point of contact in supporting multiple academic departments and responding to a high volume of inquiries
- working with various examination procedures like the collection and submission of grades, Scantron procedures, storage of examinations, deferred exams)
- working with course management systems, databases, Microsoft applications and virtual meeting platforms
- onboarding postdoctoral fellows and work-study students, including drafting letters of offer, timesheet submissions and coordinating with payroll
- verifying that HRIS transactions are processed according to applicable policies, procedures, collective agreements, and applicable legislated requirements
- writing and editing digital communications
- maintaining information on websites like WordPress
- conceptualizing, organizing and executing event activities and logistics
You must have written and verbal communication skills to respond to various enquiries and requests.
Familiarity with copyright laws and guidelines related to the printing of examinations, quizzes, and tests is required.
Also, you must be able to exhibit a high standard of professionalism, confidentiality and integrity when interacting with staff, faculty, students and the public.
The deadline to apply is August 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Co-op Coordinator, Global Mobility
Salary: $81,312 to $103,986 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Scarborough campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree or an acceptable combination of equivalent experience.
A certification in career development, career counselling, human resources, adult learning and development, or a graduate degree in a relevant area will be considered an asset.
You need at least five years of experience supporting student mobility for working and/or studying abroad.
Also, you must have experience in:
- advising students about career development/co-op education
- in-person and online facilitation, and use of educational technologies
- student-centred advising and coaching expertise
- out-of-province and international trends in employer hiring practices, occupations, and current labour market conditions
It's required that you have an understanding of student and career development theories, knowledge of adult learning principles and the flipped classroom model, and an understanding of student transition and mobility challenges.
You need written and verbal communication skills, presentation and public speaking skills, and computer skills for this job.
The deadline to apply is August 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET.