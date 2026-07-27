University of Toronto is hiring for high-paying jobs and some don't require a degree

Salaries go up to $43 an hour or $158,000 a year!

stone university of toronto sign in front of trees and building

University of Toronto sign.

Erman Gunes | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

The University of Toronto is hiring for high-paying jobs at the St. George and Scarborough campuses.

You can make up to $43 an hour or $158,000 a year with these positions.

There are openings in engineering, athletics, special projects, and other work areas.

Some of these positions don't require you to have a university degree! You can get hired with a high school or college diploma.

If you're looking for work, here are a few University of Toronto jobs that are currently accepting applications.

Operating Engineer C (4th Class)

Salary: $40.47 an hour

Company: University of Toronto

Location: St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma or an equivalent combination of education and experience, plus a Fourth (4th) Class Operating Engineer Certification valid in Ontario.

Also, you must have working knowledge of the operation and maintenance of mechanical equipment, including refrigeration, heating and air-handling systems, and the ability to comprehend and apply environmental control principles.

Basic electrical knowledge, basic proficiency in standard office computer applications and familiarity with computerized Building Automation Systems or other computerized control systems are required.

You must have communication, record-keeping, collaboration and customer service skills.

The deadline to apply is August 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

Special Projects Officer

Salary: $93,592 to $155,985 a year

Company: University of Toronto

Location: St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a master's degree or PhD, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

A minimum of six years of experience in university research administration is required.

You also need experience in:

  • coordinating the development of large, complex research funding proposals
  • project leadership within a complex organization
  • complex report writing at a senior level

Knowledge of university policies and procedures, the university’s organizational structure and governance, current best practices for promoting EDI and anti-racism in academic research settings, and the university’s intersection with the broader community is required.

You must have organizational, research, writing, communication, presentation and interpersonal skills.

Also, the ability to use Microsoft Office, scheduling software, and other technologies is needed for this job.

The deadline to apply is August 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

Athletic Facility Assistant

Salary: $26.56 an hour

Company: University of Toronto

Location: St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You must have completed grade 12 or have an acceptable equivalent combination of education and experience.

A minimum of one year of related experience in a customer service-oriented position is required for this job.

Also, you need to be able to obtain a recognized Standard First Aid, AED, and CPR certificate.

You must be familiar with athletic facilities, equipment and/or programs.

Verbal communication, reading, writing, public relations, and conflict management skills are needed for this job.

You must be able to calmly deal with angry or upset individuals, resolve problems, work in a team, use computers and perform the essential physical functional requirements of the position.

The deadline to apply is July 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

Operating Engineer B (3rd Class)

Salary: $43.13 an hour

Company: University of Toronto

Location: St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or an equivalent combination of education and experience, plus a Third (3rd) Class Operating Engineer Certification valid in Ontario.

A minimum of one year of experience as an operating engineer is required for this job.

You need working knowledge of the operation and maintenance of mechanical equipment, including refrigeration, heating and air-handling systems, and the ability to comprehend and apply environmental control principles.

Also, you must have basic electrical knowledge and troubleshooting skills, basic proficiency in standard office computer applications and familiarity with computerized Building Automation Systems or other computerized control systems.

Communication, record-keeping, and customer service skills are also required.

The deadline to apply is August 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

Solutions Architect

Salary: $123,756 to $158,256 a year

Company: University of Toronto

Location: Scarborough campus

Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering or information technology, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

At least eight years of experience designing, implementing, and managing complex enterprise IT infrastructure environments, including on-premises data centers and virtualized platforms, is required for this job.

You also need experience in:

  • designing and reviewing infrastructure architectures involving virtualization, storage, backup and recovery, high availability, Linux/Unix and Windows platforms, and enterprise application or platform services
  • designing, implementing, and maintaining hybrid cloud solutions integrated with enterprise identity, networking, security, and service management practices
  • leading complex campus-wide or enterprise-level technology projects and contributing to IT modernization, platform standardization, automation, legacy system renewal, cloud readiness, and operational risk reduction
  • solutions engineering, including requirements analysis, architecture options, proofs of concept, build-versus-buy evaluation, vendor assessment, and transition of solutions into production support
  • platform engineering or DevOps practices, version control systems, and infrastructure automation tools
  • programming or scripting languages such as Python, PowerShell, or shell scripting
  • using monitoring, observability, capacity planning, and performance metrics to guide architecture, service reliability, cost, and lifecycle decisions

Knowledge of systems administration across Linux/Unix and Windows platforms, with proficiency in core network protocols, identity integration, web and application services, and secure infrastructure operations, is required.

You must have an understanding of information security principles and be able to design secure, resilient, identity-aware and data-sensitive infrastructure and platform solutions.

Also, you need an understanding of enterprise AI architecture and AI-enabled solution design.

The ability to provide technical leadership to cross-functional teams and work with technical specialists, business stakeholders, vendors, and senior leaders is required.

You also need to have analytical, problem-solving, organizational, and communication skills.

The deadline to apply is August 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

Departmental Assistant

Salary: $72,119 to $92,226 a year

Company: University of Toronto

Location: Scarborough campus

Who Should Apply: You must have an advanced college diploma or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

A minimum of three years of related administrative experience supporting multiple academic departments, preferably within a university or higher education environment, is required.

You also need experience in:

  • acting as first point of contact in supporting multiple academic departments and responding to a high volume of inquiries
  • working with various examination procedures like the collection and submission of grades, Scantron procedures, storage of examinations, deferred exams)
  • working with course management systems, databases, Microsoft applications and virtual meeting platforms
  • onboarding postdoctoral fellows and work-study students, including drafting letters of offer, timesheet submissions and coordinating with payroll
  • verifying that HRIS transactions are processed according to applicable policies, procedures, collective agreements, and applicable legislated requirements
  • writing and editing digital communications
  • maintaining information on websites like WordPress
  • conceptualizing, organizing and executing event activities and logistics

You must have written and verbal communication skills to respond to various enquiries and requests.

Familiarity with copyright laws and guidelines related to the printing of examinations, quizzes, and tests is required.

Also, you must be able to exhibit a high standard of professionalism, confidentiality and integrity when interacting with staff, faculty, students and the public.

The deadline to apply is August 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

Co-op Coordinator, Global Mobility

Salary: $81,312 to $103,986 a year

Company: University of Toronto

Location: Scarborough campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree or an acceptable combination of equivalent experience.

A certification in career development, career counselling, human resources, adult learning and development, or a graduate degree in a relevant area will be considered an asset.

You need at least five years of experience supporting student mobility for working and/or studying abroad.

Also, you must have experience in:

  • advising students about career development/co-op education
  • in-person and online facilitation, and use of educational technologies
  • student-centred advising and coaching expertise
  • out-of-province and international trends in employer hiring practices, occupations, and current labour market conditions

It's required that you have an understanding of student and career development theories, knowledge of adult learning principles and the flipped classroom model, and an understanding of student transition and mobility challenges.

You need written and verbal communication skills, presentation and public speaking skills, and computer skills for this job.

The deadline to apply is August 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

university of toronto jobshigh paying jobsuniversity of toronto
TorontoCanadaMoneyMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

9 University of Toronto jobs that pay up to $139,000 a year and $42 an hour

Just because it's a university doesn't mean you need a university degree to get hired.

7 high-paying University of Toronto jobs that offer up to $43 an hour or $177,000 a year

Positions are open at the St. George and Scarborough campuses.

These high-paying University of Toronto jobs offer salaries up to $177,000 a year

The university is hiring for communications, admin, finance and other positions.

University of Toronto is hiring for these high-paying jobs with salaries up to $200,000

There are openings at the St. George, Scarborough and Mississauga campuses.

Ontario's best park has 10 km of velvety sand beaches and an elevated boardwalk trail

It's a dreamy spot for a beach day.

Ontario's warmest beach is near Toronto with silky white sand shores and shallow waters

It's a mini summer paradise.

Ontario has a mini Arizona just 1 hr from Toronto with vibrant red rocks and a boardwalk trail

No flight required.

This Ontario town with over 50 sapphire lakes is one of North America's 10 most peaceful spots

It's a magical summer escape.

I ranked some of Costco's most popular bakery items — 2 of them are not worth the hype

Croissants and muffins and cookies, oh my!

This beautiful Ontario town has storybook streets and 3 stunning beaches with silky sand shores

It has "summer getaway" written all over it.

​9 of the biggest takeaways I have after moving from Canada to the USA​

Buckle up!🇨🇦🇺🇸

I compared chicken burgers from A&W, McDonald's, and Wendy's — one is miles ahead

Who doesn't love a great chicken burger?

Trump's constant Canada-bashing may be changing Republican views

Trump's Canada-bashing may be changing views

15 Kirkland Signature items that I always buy because they're that good (and affordable)

Ditch the brands and save money!