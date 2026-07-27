This beautiful Ontario town has storybook streets and 3 stunning beaches with silky sand shores
It has "summer getaway" written all over it.
If your ideal summer escape includes quaint main streets, beach days and plenty of small-town charm, you'll want to plan a road trip to this Ontario destination.
Tucked away in one of the province's stunning vacation regions, this picture-perfect town boasts independent shops, soft sandy shores, delicious restaurants, and more.
With charming streets and easy access to three of Canada's most beautiful beaches, it's an idyllic spot for a weekend getaway.
Picton, the largest community in Prince Edward County, is a summertime gem located about a three-hour drive from Toronto.
Its historic downtown is lined with heritage buildings, local boutiques, cozy cafés and restaurants, making it an easy place to spend a day wandering.
Whether you're shopping for home goods, picking up a new read or stopping for an ice cream, there's plenty to discover along its picturesque streets.
One of the biggest reasons to visit is nearby Sandbanks Provincial Park.
Just a short drive from downtown, the park is famous for its expansive dunes and crystal-clear water. It's home to three beaches: Outlet Beach, Dunes Beach and Lakeshore Beach, each offering wide stretches of silky sand and shallow water where you can cool off on a hot day.
According to Ontario Parks, the beaches are "among the best in Canada."
You can explore the park's towering sand dunes, which create a landscape unlike almost anywhere else in Ontario. The rolling dunes and vibrant blue water will have you feeling like you've jetted off to another world.
The park can get busy during the summer months, so it's a good idea to reserve a pass in advance.
There's plenty more to experience around Prince Edward County after a beach day. You can visit local wineries and vineyards, browse farm stands stocked with seasonal produce, stop by craft breweries or cideries, explore art galleries, or rent a bike and cycle along the county's peaceful rural roads.
The region is also home to lavender farms, waterfront trails and charming villages like Wellington and Bloomfield, making it easy to turn a day trip into a full weekend escape.
If soft-sand beaches and small-town charm sound like your perfect summer getaway, Picton might be worth a road trip.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.