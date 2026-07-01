This little Ontario harbour town is perched on the 'sixth great lake' and it's a summer gem

Water views and ice cream cones await!

A beach with turquoise water. Right: A person standing on a peir with ice cream.

A beach with turquoise water. Right: A person standing on a peir with ice cream.

@sgeorgianbay | Instagtam, @annaoliviablog | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Ontario has no shortage of charming waterfront towns, and if you're looking for a laid-back summer road trip, you might want to plan a little escape to this beautiful destination.

With local shops, sparkling water views, ice cream parlours, and scenic surroundings, it's a dreamy spot for a summer day trip or weekend getaway.

You can spend your time exploring the quaint streets, soaking up sun on a patio, strolling the harbour, or visiting some of the nearby natural wonders.

Meaford is a picturesque small town located about 3 hours from Toronto. It's set on the crystal waters of Georgian Bay, known as Ontario's "sixth great lake," making it an idyllic destination for sunset strolls and summer road trips.

According to the town's website, Meaford is "a hub of activity," with "many arts and cultural attractions, outdoor adventures, and family favourite stops" to discover.

During your visit, you can wander through the historic downtown, pop into local boutiques, and take in the waterfront views.

When it comes to things to see and do, there's no shortage of stops to add to your itinerary. You can catch a show at the Meaford Hall Arts and Cultural Centre, learn about local history at the Meaford Museum, or venture just outside town for a tasting at Coffin Ridge Boutique Winery.

During the warmer months, the waterfront is the place to be. You can take in sparkling Georgian Bay views from Meaford Harbour or enjoy a laid-back beach day at Memorial Park Beach, with a stop for a cone from Pom Pom Treat Hut along the way.

If you're up for a road trip outside the town, Inglis Falls Conservation Area offers an impressive waterfall and scenic trails.

You can also head to Christie Beach Conservation Area for more crystal-clear water views and shoreline scenery.

There are several other quaint villages dotted along the Georgian Bay shoreline, just a road trip from Meaford. You can stop by places like Thornbury and Collingwood for more small-town charm and crystal water views.

With its waterfront setting and quaint streets, Meaford is a beautiful hidden gem ot explore this summer.

Meaford Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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