This little Ontario harbour town is perched on the 'sixth great lake' and it's a summer gem
Water views and ice cream cones await!
Ontario has no shortage of charming waterfront towns, and if you're looking for a laid-back summer road trip, you might want to plan a little escape to this beautiful destination.
With local shops, sparkling water views, ice cream parlours, and scenic surroundings, it's a dreamy spot for a summer day trip or weekend getaway.
You can spend your time exploring the quaint streets, soaking up sun on a patio, strolling the harbour, or visiting some of the nearby natural wonders.
Meaford is a picturesque small town located about 3 hours from Toronto. It's set on the crystal waters of Georgian Bay, known as Ontario's "sixth great lake," making it an idyllic destination for sunset strolls and summer road trips.
According to the town's website, Meaford is "a hub of activity," with "many arts and cultural attractions, outdoor adventures, and family favourite stops" to discover.
During your visit, you can wander through the historic downtown, pop into local boutiques, and take in the waterfront views.
When it comes to things to see and do, there's no shortage of stops to add to your itinerary. You can catch a show at the Meaford Hall Arts and Cultural Centre, learn about local history at the Meaford Museum, or venture just outside town for a tasting at Coffin Ridge Boutique Winery.
During the warmer months, the waterfront is the place to be. You can take in sparkling Georgian Bay views from Meaford Harbour or enjoy a laid-back beach day at Memorial Park Beach, with a stop for a cone from Pom Pom Treat Hut along the way.
If you're up for a road trip outside the town, Inglis Falls Conservation Area offers an impressive waterfall and scenic trails.
You can also head to Christie Beach Conservation Area for more crystal-clear water views and shoreline scenery.
There are several other quaint villages dotted along the Georgian Bay shoreline, just a road trip from Meaford. You can stop by places like Thornbury and Collingwood for more small-town charm and crystal water views.
With its waterfront setting and quaint streets, Meaford is a beautiful hidden gem ot explore this summer.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.