Highway through Summerland, B.C., reopened with limited hours, stopping restrictions
The main highway through Summerland, B.C., has temporarily reopened, giving people a limited glimpse into some of the destruction of a fast-moving fire that chased thousands from the city and surrounding communities last weekend.
Charred hillsides blackened by fire still billowed with small patches of smoke on Thursday, but the worst of the damage visible from the highway was a local roadside inn that was destroyed when the fire jumped the road.
Every exit was blocked off with pylons, including entrances to local businesses, with some staffed by security guards to prevent people from pulling off the road.
But signage directed residents with temporary access permits where they could turn off to get into evacuated neighbourhoods.
The BC Wildfire Service says the Bald Range blaze remains out of control, and has now grown to more than 190 square kilometres.
Crews work on spot fires in Summerland B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Deanna Dunham
It is one of four blazes classified as a wildfire of note by the service, the other three being the Pear Lake fire near Clinton, B.C., and the Ainslie Creek and Brunswick Creek fires outside Boston Bar.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.