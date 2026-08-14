This dreamy Ontario park with a 1km ribbon of white sand is a road trip from Ottawa
A little slice of paradise, right here in Ontario. 🌊
If you want to spend the dog days of summer on a white sand beach with clear blue water, you don't have to travel far.
Just a road trip from Ottawa, you can visit an Ontario park with soft white sand and azure waters that's like a little slice of paradise.
Located just a few hours south of Ottawa on the shores of Lake Ontario, North Beach Provincial Park is an underrated gem that makes for the perfect spot for an end-of-summer trip.
The park is located in Hillier in Prince Edward County, an adorable vacation destination just a few hours from Ottawa.
North Beach Provincial Park is a beautiful day-use park offering long sandy beaches along Lake Ontario and their enclosed bay – 2,000 metres of sand beach, in fact.
The park is home to the gorgeous North Beach, a spot known for its fine sand, relaxed atmosphere and beautiful scenery. A short drive from its more famous neighbour, Sandbanks, it's a popular spot for beachgoers and often hits capacity throughout the summer.
North Beach is a beautiful sandbar set on Lake Ontario and North Bay that offers two beach experiences.
Beachgoers can enjoy 1,200 metres of sand facing Lake Ontario, with another 800 metres of sand on the smaller North Bay. Waters drop off gradually on the lake side and steeply on the bay side of the beach.
There's also a dog beach on the North Bay side of the park where you can bring your furry friend.
With its white sand and clear, bright blue waters, the beach is more like something you might expect to find in Florida or Mexico rather than right here in Ontario.
You can lie out on the sand and soak up some sunshine, or take a dip in the refreshing waters of the lake. According to beachgoers, the bay side of the beach warms up quickly in the summer and offers warmer swimming than the beach facing Lake Ontario.
The beach is a great spot for a picnic on a summer day, with picnic tables located along the beach. There's also a small canteen located on the park’s main road where you can get light bites, snacks and drinks.
North Beach Provincial Park is about a 3-hour road trip from Ottawa, making it a doable day-trip spot. If you want to turn your travels into a weekend getaway, however, you'll find plenty of hotels, motels, inns and charming B&Bs in the surrounding Prince Edward County to choose from.
Though North Beach Provincial Park is considered to be a less busy spot than Sandbanks Provincial Park, the beach here can still get busy on a hot summer day. It's recommended that beachgoers arrive early and use the day-use permit reservation system to guarantee their spot.
After getting your fill of the beach, head into town to grab a bite or try some wine from one of the many local vineyards.
The rest of the county is also right at your fingertips — nearby Picton, which is just 30 minutes from the beach, offers a walkable downtown with restaurants, shops, and tons to do and see.
The area is also home to the Mustang Drive-In movie theatre, the perfect way to end a summer day.
North Beach Provincial Park
Price: $10.84+ per vehicle
When: Until October 4, 2026
Address: 440 North Beach Rd., Consecon, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you want to visit a white-sand beach with warm, blue waters, you don't have to go too far.
Just a road trip from Ottawa, you can visit the soft sands of North Beach Provincial Park and enjoy a little taste of paradise this summer.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.