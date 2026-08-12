Yogurt sold at Costco stores in Canada is being recalled and you can get a full refund

A few flavours and product sizes are included in this recall.

cars in parking lot in front of costco store in canada

Costco warehouse in Canada.

Dennizn | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A product recall has been issued for yogurt sold at Costco stores in Canada.

You can get a refund from the retailer when you return the affected items.

On August 11, Costco Canada shared a recall notice with shoppers about certain flavours and sizes of The Greek Gods Greek-style yogurt.

Both of the affected items were sold at Costco warehouses and Costco Business Centres in Canada between June 2026 and August 2026.

The Greek Gods Honey Yogurt, 2 x 650 grams (Costco item #245554) and The Greek Gods Organic Yogurt Plain, 2 x 650 grams (Costco item #1774521) are being recalled because of the potential presence of mould.

You can identify the affected products by their flavour, size and best-before dates.

Here are the details of these recalled The Greek Gods yogurts:

  • The Greek Gods Honey Yogurt, 2 x 650 grams
    • best before 2026AU01, 2026AU02, 2026AU08, 2026AU09, 2026AU15, 2026AU16, 2026AU18, 2026AU22, 2026AU23, 2026AU25, 2026AU29, 2026SE05, 2026SE06, 2026SE12, 2026SE13, 2026SE15
  • The Greek Gods Organic Yogurt Plain, 2 x 650 grams
    • best before 2026AU09, 2026AU18, 2026AU23, 2026AU25, 2026AU29, 2026SE05, 2026SE12, 2026SE13

packaging of the recalled The Greek Gods Honey Yogurt and The Greek Gods Organic Yogurt Plain Recalled The Greek Gods Honey Yogurt and The Greek Gods Organic Yogurt Plain.Costco

Shoppers are being told not to consume, serve, use, sell or distribute The Greek Gods Greek-style yogurt products that are part of this recall.

If you purchased either of these recalled products, you can return the items to a Costco warehouse in Canada and receive a full refund of the money you spent.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

product recallcostco canada
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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