Calgary officer shot and suspect dead after dramatic chase and gunfire in city park
A Calgary police officer was shot Monday morning when a man fired at officers during a traffic stop and then fled on foot, firing as he ran, before being found dead in a river.
Calgary police, in a news release, said the officer is in hospital in stable condition but did not provide more details.
“This was a dynamic incident and new information is still coming forward,” police said in the release.
The shooting occurred just before noon near the neighbourhood of Spruce Cliff and Edworthy Park, which is a large stretch of hiking trails, flat lawns, playgrounds and picnic sites west of downtown.
“Members were conducting a traffic stop when an occupant of the vehicle fired shots, striking one of the officers,” the news release said.
A dramatic chase ensued as the suspect, police said, then jumped out of the vehicle and ran through the park toward the Bow River.
“It is believed the suspect continued to actively shoot at pursuing members and nearby civilians,” said police.
The suspect then carjacked a bystander and drove that vehicle through the park until it got stuck. He then ditched the car and continued to flee on foot.
Police chased the man through the park, with a HAWCS helicopter helping keep track overhead.
The suspect was eventually found dead in the Bow River.
Fire crews were working Monday to pull the body out.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog, is investigating.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2026.
By Dayne Patterson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.