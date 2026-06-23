Accused Montreal gunman was university student in southern Alberta

Accused Montreal gunman was Alberta student
Accused Montreal gunman was Alberta student
Lethbridge Police conduct a search of a home along Lemoyne Crescent, in Lethbridge, Alta., on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matthew Bruce
Writer

The man accused in a police shooting in Montreal studied philosophy at a southern Alberta university.

The University of Lethbridge says 25-year-old Seth Scott Hatfield was a student.

A dean's honour list from the university's faculty of arts and science names Hatfield for his outstanding academic performance in philosophy studies.

The university says in a statement that it's co-operating with authorities and condemns Monday's violence outside a Montreal hotel.

Police said two officers were shot — one was killed along with a bystander, and the shooter died in the crossfire.

Multiple Quebec media outlets have reported the gunman wrote a manifesto expressing hatred toward women and calling for more violence.

"Violence, such as the actions that occurred yesterday, has no place in our society," said the university's statement on Tuesday.

"The university also strongly condemns the views and ideologies that have been attributed to the shooter in media reports."

Lethbridge police said they were assisting Montreal investigators.

Officers were also conducting a high-risk search at a home about two kilometres from the university. A news release said due to the possible presence of weapons, police had evacuated some neighbouring homes as a precaution.

Yellow police tape marked off a section of a townhouses. White police vans — one marked tactical unit and the other an explosive disposal unit — were parked nearby.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2026.

By Dayne Patterson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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