These high-paying Metrolinx jobs have salaries up to $66 an hour and $198,000 a year
Bus driver, mechanical engineer, facility manager, and other positions are available.
A lot of Metrolinx jobs in Toronto and the GTA are open right now.
Some positions are high-paying and offer employees salaries up to $66 per hour and $198,000 a year!
Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit and UP Express, is hiring in Toronto, Mississauga, and across the GTA.
You can apply for facility manager, bus driver, mechanical engineer and signal specialist jobs with the transit agency, along with positions in other work areas.
Project Coordinator, Rail Corridor Extensions (Capital Project Delivery)
Salary: $52.20 to $66.12 per hour
Company: Metrolinx
Location: 111 Richmond Street West, Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a college diploma in civil engineering technology or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience related to engineering and architecture.
At least five years of experience in the planning, design and construction of transit facilities, interpreting and applying contract plans and specifications, and coordinating contracted engineering projects is required.
You must have knowledge of the theory, principles and practices of civil engineering, architecture, and heavy railway track and signals design/construction.
Also, you need knowledge of project management including cost control, scheduling, codes, standards, specifications, corporate procedures and applicable contract legislation.
An understanding of Railway Rules and Regulations and Safety & Operating procedures is required as well.
You must have communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills, and be proficient in project management software and computer applications.
A valid Ontario Class G driver's license is required because regular site visits are part of this job.
The closing date is August 11, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.
Rail Operations Planner
Salary: $82,683 to $112,734 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: 130 Adelaide Street West, Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a diploma or degree in transportation planning, urban planning, transportation engineering or a related field, have completed an apprenticeship program with trade certification, or have equivalent work experience.
Experience in transportation planning or transit infrastructure planning, preferably related to commuter rail or rail-based transit, is required for this job.
You need working knowledge of data gathering, cleansing, presentation and management, along with rail planning, rail operations, and/or track and signal infrastructure.
Also, you must have knowledge of applicable industry standards, regulations, and codes.
Project management and technical analysis skills, including data management, qualitative analysis, and quantitative analysis, are required.
You need to have experience using Microsoft 365 programs like SharePoint, Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Visio.
The closing date is August 19, 2026, at 11:55 p.m.
Regional Facility Manager — Union
Salary: $140,764 to $198,828 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Union Station (Toronto)
Who Should Apply: You need a degree in business administration, commerce or engineering, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Experience leading facility operations, the maintenance of customer service and facilities, and retail and/or facility management, preferably in the transportation/transit sector, is required.
Also, you must have experience in:
- leading transformational change, risk management and assessment initiatives to adapt to new or changing requirements
- leading change throughout an organization and reflecting on lessons learned to analyze, evaluate, define problems/challenges, identify alternatives, and make timely decisions
- project management and related systems requirements and development methodologies to lead and support the delivery of projects with high complexity, risk, and organizational impact
- budget development, risk management and financial management
Knowledge of operational performance improvement and quality assurance methodologies, best practices, and processes is required to increase efficiency, effectiveness, and continuous improvement of customer services and maintenance operations of GO/UP and PRESTO at Union Station.
You must have knowledge of the Employment Standards Act, Occupational Health & Safety Act, and applicable building codes to monitor and manage risks during the execution of customer service initiatives.
Also, you need research, analytical, problem-solving, negotiation, communication and presentation skills.
Incident management skills equal to the Incident Management System (IMS) 200 designation are required, but IMS 300 is preferred.
The closing date is August 14, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.
Bus Driver
Salary: $34.62 to $42.41 per hour
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Greater Toronto Area
Who Should Apply: You must have a current and valid Ontario Class G driver's license for a minimum of two years with no more than two demerit points and no pending charges under the Highway Traffic Act that may result in two or more demerit points.
Also, you must be able to obtain and maintain a Class C driver's license and a Z endorsement.
A level of reading, writing, and learning skills normally attained through the completion of a high school education is required for this job.
You must have at least six months of public-facing customer service experience dealing directly with the public and customers.
The ability to assist customers and emergency services (under the direction of Network Operations Control), deal with tickets and fares, and receive, understand and follow instructions audibly in the field is required.
Also, you need the ability to work independently, work varying shifts and schedules, sit for extended periods of time, exercise a high degree of visual concentration, and drive large vehicles safely in various weather and traffic conditions.
With these part-time positions, you could be assigned to any of the following locations: Aberfoyle Garage, Brampton Garage, East Gwillimbury Garage, Oshawa Garage, Steeprock Garage, Streetsville Garage, Hamilton Garage, Kitchener Garage or Niagara Falls Garage.
The closing date is August 25, 2026, at 11:55 p.m.
Mechanical Engineer Facilities Design & Construction Assurance
Salary: $52.20 to $66.12 per hour
Company: Metrolinx
Location: 20 Bay Street, Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a university degree in mechanical engineering or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience related to mechanical engineering.
A minimum of five years of experience in the planning, design and construction of site and building mechanical systems, interpreting and applying contract plans and specifications, and co-ordinating contracted mechanical engineering projects is required.
You need knowledge of mechanical engineering theories, principles and practices related to sites and buildings, specifically HVAC, boilers, plumbing, storm drainage systems, sprinkler/fire suppression systems, elevators, fuel storage, oil traps, snow-melting systems, noise/vibration, heat reclamation, energy conservation, and remote monitoring/controls.
Also, you must have knowledge of project management, including cost control, scheduling, codes, standards and specifications, corporate policies and procedures and applicable legislation.
An understanding of Railway Rules and Regulations and Safety and Operating procedures is required, along with communication and negotiation skills.
You must be proficient in project management software and computer applications.
Regular site visits and contractor shop visits are required during working hours and occasionally on evenings, weekends and/or holidays with this job.
The closing date is August 10, 2026, at 11:55 p.m.
Supervisor, Bus Garage Operations
Salary: $93,798 to $127,484 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Streetsville Garage (Mississauga)
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
A valid Truck and Coach Technician (310T) certification with Interprovincial Red Seal is required.
You need years of experience as a Truck and Coach Technician, preferably as a supervisor in a unionized environment.
Also, knowledge of heavy transit vehicle maintenance and repair performed to manufacturer's specifications, garage management practices, preventative maintenance theory, and related legislated requirements is required.
You must be proficient in reading and understanding schematics and state-of-the-art transit and mechanical technology.
The ability to supervise and organize the work output of several work units and establish effective working relationships is required.
You need a valid Ontario Class G driver's license and be able to obtain and maintain a C driver's license with a Z endorsement.
The closing date is August 31, 2026, at 12 a.m.
Senior Workplace Investigator — Conduct and WHD
Salary: $110,854 to $153,872 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: 97 Front Street West, Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a degree or diploma in law, human rights, labour relations, human resources or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education, investigation and ADR training and experience.
Also, you need experience in:
- relevant positions such as Workplace Investigator in Human Rights, Harassment and Discrimination, or other related investigative positions
- conducting workplace investigations under the Ontario Human Rights Code, the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the Public Service of Ontario Act
- alternative dispute resolution techniques
- conducting complex human rights and workplace misconduct investigations in a unionized environment and with a public sector employer governed by the Public Service of Ontario Act
- developing and delivering employee training programs on workplace harassment and discrimination prevention, and human rights
- working with unionized employees
- interpretation and application of collective agreements
- applying best practices of workplace and human rights investigatory methods and techniques, and procedural fairness
You must have workplace investigation skills, training, and experience related to complex workplace misconduct and workplace harassment, discrimination, violence and conflict-of-interest complaints.
The ability to interpret and apply human rights, employment and safety-related legislation (such as the Occupational Health and Safety Act, the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Employment Standards Act) is required.
Also, you need knowledge of equity and diversity principles related to human rights and inclusion issues, and the history of barriers faced by racialized, Indigenous, and Black communities.
Interviewing, research, report writing, presentation, problem-solving, conflict resolution and case management skills are required for this job.
You must be proficient in computer applications, including Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
The closing date is August 14, 2026, at 11:55 p.m.
Signals & Communications Specialist
Salary: $93,798 to $127,484 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: 20 Bay Street, Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a master's degree in signalling engineering or a related discipline such as automation, electronics, or control systems.
A PEO designation or application is required.
You must have experience in:
- railway signal/communications systems design, commissioning, and/or maintenance
- experience in CADD drafting
- ProjectWise, SharePoint, GCS, BlueBeam, AutoCAD and MicroStation
- conventional signalling, crossing warnings, electrical, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and communications projects
- signal systems network design and architecture, routing, switching, and firewalls
Also, you need knowledge of the railway signalling standards and regulations.
Proficiency in Microsoft programs like Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint is required.
You must have interpersonal, communication and presentation skills to develop standard procedures, presentations and reports, and provide alternative technological approaches, options and solutions.
A valid Ontario Class G driver's license is required for this job.
The closing date is August 13, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.