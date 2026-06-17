Metrolinx is hiring for jobs in Ontario and you can make up to $168,000 a year or $43 an hour

Some jobs don't require a university degree.

go transit buses and train at a station in ontario

GO Transit buses and train.

Erman Gunes | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There are a lot of Metrolinx jobs currently available in Toronto and the GTA.

You can earn up to $168,000 a year or $43 an hour if you get hired for some positions.

Metrolinx is the transit agency that operates systems like GO Transit and UP Express in Ontario.

But you don't have to be a bus driver or train operator to get a job with Metrolinx.

Currently, the agency is staffing software developer, health and safety manager, bus garage supervisor and human resources coordinator jobs, along with other positions.

Manager, Customer Protection

Salary: $110,854 to $153,872 a year

Company: Metrolinx

Location: UP Pearson Station (Mississauga)

Who Should Apply: You need a degree in business administration, legal studies, law, psychology, security or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.

Also, you must have experience in:

  • leading operational planning and crisis management
  • working with unionized employees
  • collective agreements interpretation and application
  • report writing, problem solving, strategic planning, project management and communications
  • budget development and financial management
  • customer service and addressing complaints

Knowledge of loss prevention and revenue protection techniques, safety-related legislation and the by-laws of the Greater Toronto Transit Authority is required.

You must have a valid Ontario Class G driver's license because this job involves regular travel to facilities and locations across the GTHA.

Also, you must be willing to work and travel in various weather and road conditions, and work rotating shifts that operate seven days a week over 24-hour periods, including days, evenings and weekends.

The closing date is June 24, 2026, at 11:55 p.m.

Apply Online

Construction Health & Safety Project Manager

Salary: $93,798 to $127,484 a year

Company: Metrolinx

Location: 20 Bay Street, Toronto

Who Should Apply: You must have a degree in safety, engineering, architecture or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.

Also, you need experience in:

  • transit infrastructure planning, design, construction, construction supervision, construction safety, and administration of transit facilities and infrastructure
  • safety requirements for heavy civil construction, underground facilities, tunnel construction, and construction within dense urban environments
  • requirements of Ontario Traffic Manual Book 7 and the Highway Traffic Act

Knowledge of the Occupational Health & Safety Act and best practices, procedures, processes and related legislation and regulations for construction sites and safety coordination in complex infrastructure projects is required.

You also must have communication, leadership and interpersonal skills.

A valid Ontario Class G driver's license is required.

The closing date is July 7, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

Apply Online

Supervisor, Bus Garage Operations

Salary: $93,798 to $127,484 a year

Company: Metrolinx

Location: Streetsville (Mississauga)

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.

A valid Truck and Coach Technician (310T) certification with Interprovincial Red Seal is required.

You need years of experience as a Truck and Coach Technician, preferably with supervisory experience in a unionized environment.

Also, a valid Ontario Class G driver's license with the ability to obtain a Class C driver's license with a Z endorsement is required.

You must have knowledge of heavy transit vehicle maintenance and repair, the ability to read schematics, proficiency with transit and mechanical technology, and knowledge of garage management practices, preventative maintenance theory and relevant legislation and regulations.

The closing date is December 31, 2026, at 12 a.m.

Apply Online

Manager, Technical Services

Salary: $123,026 to $168,886 a year

Company: Metrolinx

Location: 130 Adelaide Street West, Toronto

Who Should Apply: A university degree in a related field, like electrical, civil, mechanical or systems engineering, is required.

You must have experience in:

  • working on multi-disciplinary rail, transit or infrastructure projects
  • engineering complex infrastructure or transportation projects, system safety assurance or similar disciplines
  • delivery integration
  • railway engineering, systems engineering and system safety assurance

Knowledge of management, verification and validation activities, system safety assurance and their use on railway projects, Transport Canada rules and regulations, and the theories, principles, and practices of multidisciplinary engineering design and construction.

Also, you must have an understanding of industry standards and regulations, innovative methods of project delivery, staging, planning, testing and commissioning, and commuter railway systems delivery (including electrification, track, stations, terminals, maintenance of systems and storage yards).

A valid Ontario Class G driver's license is required to occasionally travel to various site locations.

The closing date is June 24, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

Apply Online

Human Resources Services Coordinator

Salary: $72,445 to $100,063 a year

Company: Metrolinx

Who Should Apply: You need a diploma in business administration, human resources or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.

Also, you must have experience or training in human resources with a focus on onboarding, benefits administration and employee lifecycle processes.

You must have experience using Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Visio.

Knowledge of HRMS systems, such as Oracle, PeopleSoft, Org Plus and Workbrain, is required.

You need research and communication skills to gather data for policy, respond to requests for information, and communicate with employees.

The closing date is June 21, 2026, at 11:55 p.m.

Apply Online

Cash Inventory Clerk

Salary: $34.27 to $43.40 per hour

Company: Metrolinx

Location: Wolfedale (Mississauga)

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma. If you have a post-secondary education in business, accounting, or a related field, that's considered an asset.

Also, you must have at least two years of experience handling large volumes of cash using cash processing equipment.

Experience managing cash inventory and preparing bank deposits is required.

You need working knowledge of cash handling principles, controls, and reconciliation processes, and proficiency with Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Word and Adobe Acrobat.

The ability to lift items weighing up to 20 pounds, operate a small pallet truck, bend, and cash parcels and ticket cartons is required.

The closing date is June 25, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

Apply Online

Senior Software Developer

Salary: $110,854 to $153,872 a year

Company: Metrolinx

Location: 277 Front Street West, Toronto

Who Should Apply: You must have a degree in computer science, engineering or a related field, or equivalent experience.

Also, you need experience in:

  • software development, including technical leadership roles
  • integration development (APIs, microservices and event-driven architecture)
  • cloud platforms (Azure Container App, ACR, Azure Functions and Key Vault preferred) and DevOps/CI-CD pipelines
  • messaging/event streaming (Azure Event Hub, Service Bus, RabbitMQ, etc.)

Proficiency in technologies such as C#, .NET, Node.js, JavaScript frameworks, SQL, Redis, SignalR, RESTful and SOAP services is required for this job.

You need knowledge of security protocols, like OAuth2, SAML and encryption, and API management.

Also, familiarity with Agile methodologies is required.

The closing date is June 25, 2026, at 11:55 p.m.

Apply Online

Simulation Specialist

Salary: $93,798 to $127,484 a year

Company: Metrolinx

Location: 130 Adelaide Street West, Toronto

Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in engineering, information technology, transportation planning, economics or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.

Also, you must have experience in rail operations analysis, rail network planning and rail network simulation, and in modelling and analyzing various rail networks.

The ability to model and analyze rail networks using industry and best practice standards is needed for this job.

You must be able to investigate complex technical problems and apply engineering principles to determine appropriate, pragmatic and sensible solutions.

Knowledge of applicable industry standards, regulations and code is required.

The closing date is June 24, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

Apply Online

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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