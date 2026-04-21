8 Metrolinx jobs in Toronto and the GTA that pay up to $164,000 a year and $44 an hour
The transit agency operates GO Transit and UP Express in Ontario.
If you're looking for work, there are a lot of Metrolinx jobs open in Toronto and the GTA.
Some of these positions pay up to $164,000 and $44 an hour.
The transit agency, which operates GO Transit and UP Express, is hiring for mechanic, traffic controller, accident investigator and construction manager jobs, along with other positions.
So, here's what you need to know about these high-paying jobs if you want to apply.
Rail Traffic Controller
Salary: $91,421 to $124,253 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Oakville
Who Should Apply: You need a diploma in business administration, transportation or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Also, four years of experience in a transportation control center or similar experience is required.
You must be able to obtain Canadian Rail Operating Rules (CROR) certification and satisfy minimum fitness for duty requirements for safety-critical roles.
Proficiency in software applications like Microsoft Word and Excel is required.
You need organizational and collaboration skills to manage functional and service priorities, and problem-solving, critical thinking and decision-making skills to assess and respond to emergencies.
The deadline is May 3, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.
Specialist, Water Resource Management
Salary: $93,798 to $127,484 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a university degree in civil engineering or water resources engineering, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.
Experience related to water resource management engineering for railway, passenger-heavy, and light rail transit, along with the applicable standards and regulations, is required.
You need knowledge of track water resource management best practices in designs, construction, maintenance, and lifecycle assessment for sustainable design.
Also, you must have a valid Ontario G driver's license.
Technical knowledge, applied knowledge, and design experience in civil and/or water resources engineering are required. You also need technical writing skills.
The deadline is April 25, 2026, at 12 a.m.
Manager, Business Operations
Salary: $119,908 to $164,606 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a degree in business administration, business corporate communications, public relations, or a related discipline, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Also, you must have experience in planning and delivering a corporate communications strategy.
Familiarity with internal operations in large-scale public sector organizations is required, along with knowledge of issues management, business communications and social media apps.
You need designing, writing and editing skills for producing creative material for print, online, and desktop publications.
The deadline is April 28, 2026, at 11:55 p.m.
Community Engagement Advisor
Salary: $82,683 to $112,734 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a diploma in communications, journalism, urban planning, transportation planning or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Also, you need experience in:
- communications, community engagement, customer service and/or public affairs
- developing and communicating informational and promotional material to the general public
- leading projects and delivering high-quality work within tight timelines
- using CRM systems and managing public inquiries
Proficiency with Microsoft Office tools (like Word, PowerPoint and Excel) and familiarity with digital communications tools (including desktop publishing and social media platforms) is required.
The deadline is May 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.
Senior Accident Investigator
Salary: $91,421 to $124,253 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a degree in safety, engineering, human factors or a related discipline, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.
Also, you must have training/experience in safety planning, operational risk assessment, human factors, regulatory compliance and/or accident investigation within the construction/transportation field.
You need to have communication and decision-making skills for high-risk or sensitive situations.
The ability to handle confidential and high-profile investigations with professionalism, discretion, and diplomacy is also required.
You must have a valid Ontario G driver's license and be able to obtain Canadian Rail Operating Rules (CROR) qualifications.
The deadline is May 5, 2026, at 11:55 p.m.
Construction Management Field Manager
Salary: $110,854 to $153,872 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a degree or diploma in an engineering, construction management, planning or architecture field, a specialized certification, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Also, you must have experience in:
- public or private sector construction management services in infrastructure projects, including transportation, transit, highways and/or facilities projects
- working as a construction manager in the rail sector, including stations, tracks, bridges, overhead catenary systems, signalling, or communications
- construction management, construction contracts administration, fieldwork, and construction inspections
- effectively relaying and receiving critical and technical information to various audiences
A valid Ontario G driver's license is required for site visits along the Lakeshore West line.
You must be able to work evenings, nights and weekends on a rotational basis, and be on call for emergencies and to assist with accident investigations.
This job requires you to work outdoors in all weather conditions and at all hours.
The deadline is April 26, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.
310T Mechanic
Salary: $41.92 to $44.65 an hour, plus $1.50 or $12.19 an hour shift premiums
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Streetsville
Who Should Apply: You need certification as a Truck and Coach Technician (310T designation) with an interprovincial/provincial status.
A minimum of one year of experience as a Truck and Coach Technician (310T) in a transit /highway bus or similar heavy-duty repair environment is required.
You also must have knowledge of heavy transit and highway bus maintenance and repair, manufacturers' specifications and schematics, MTO specifications and requirements, and state-of-the-art transit and mechanical technology.
Also, you need a valid Ontario G driver's license with the ability to obtain an Ontario C driver's license with a Z endorsement.
The deadline is April 30, 2026, at 10:13 a.m.
Track Protection Advisor
Salary: $93,798 to $127,484 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a college diploma or trade certification with apprenticeship in a related field, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.
Also, you need years of experience in project administration and the railway/transportation industry.
Contract management experience is required to manage and monitor contractor adherence to operating agreements and compliance with established regulations, policies, and guidelines.
The deadline is April 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.