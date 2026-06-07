Walk With Israel draws tens of thousands in Toronto amid tight security

Walk With Israel draws thousands in Toronto
Walk With Israel draws thousands in Toronto
People participate in the United Jewish Appeal's annual Walk With Israel march in Toronto on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Writer

Police were out in force to keep prevent clashes at Sunday's annual Walk With Israel in Toronto. 

Tens of thousands were expected to participate in the walk, which drew an estimated 56,000 people last year, organizers said.

Police said they increased their presence this year in order to prevent confrontations. At one point during the walk, participants and counter-protesters were hurling insults at each other, separated by dozens of police officers and barricades. 

Police confirmed at least two arrests on social media. 

Participants were carrying Israeli flags, while Iranian and American flags were also seen in the crowd.

Organizers say the walk is a show of support for Israel and the Jewish community.

The event comes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and repeated protests in Canada over the war in Gaza. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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