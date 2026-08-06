This small town steps from 2 dreamy beaches is one of Ontario's most beautiful spots to live
It's just over an hour from Toronto.
You don't have to choose between beach days and small-town living in this Ontario destination.
Tucked along the shores of Lake Ontario, this picturesque community boasts sandy waterfronts and a historic downtown, and readers say it's one of the province's most beautiful places to call home.
You can spend your days strolling along a white-sand beach, grabbing lunch at a local café, and browsing charming independent shops, all without leaving town.
When we asked Narcity readers on Facebook to name the most beautiful places to live in Ontario, this lakeside gem was one of the communities that came up.
Located just over an hour east of Toronto, Cobourg is home to relaxed waterfront living with plenty to see and do.
While it's close enough for a commute or day trip, it offers a different pace from the hustle of the GTA.
One of the town's biggest draws is its pair of beaches. Victoria Park Beach is the main attraction, boasting more than a kilometre of soft white sand, calm waters, and a scenic boardwalk that's perfect for summer walks.
If you're looking for a quieter stretch of shoreline, West Beach has a more peaceful atmosphere with a mix of sand and pebbles, making it a great spot to escape the crowds.
Cobourg's downtown is filled with beautifully preserved heritage buildings, boutique shops, restaurants, cafés and local businesses. With more than 250 independent retailers and vendors, it's an easy place to spend an afternoon shopping or exploring.
The town also offers plenty beyond its main streets, including museums, art galleries, a picturesque marina and scenic walking trails that showcase the area's natural beauty.
Throughout the year, the community hosts a variety of events, from outdoor movie nights in the summer to festive holiday celebrations. The Cobourg Farmers' Market also runs every Saturday from May through December, giving you a chance to shop local produce, baked goods and artisan products.
According to Greg Miller Real Estate, Cobourg is a place "where small-town charm blends effortlessly with modern living, creating one of Northumberland’s most welcoming places to call home."
The destination "provides the perfect mix of relaxation, recreation, and convenience. It's a town where you can enjoy the peaceful feel of small-town living without sacrificing modern amenities or access to essential services."
For those considering a move, Zolo reported the average home price in Cobourg was $694,965 in July 2026, notably lower than Toronto's average of $1,020,521.
With its sandy beaches, historic charm and slower pace of life, it's easy to see why so many Ontarians consider Cobourg one of the province's "most beautiful" places to live.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.