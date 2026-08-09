I ranked 7 major Canadian cities based on friendliness — you won't like the winner
No Toronto, it is not you.
Canadians have a reputation for being quite friendly, but anyone who's spent time across the country knows that's not always true. From Vancouver to Montreal, every major Canadian city has its own personality — and some are warmer than others.
As someone born and raised in Canada who's been around the block, I ranked seven major Canadian cities from least friendly to most... #4 I see you.
#7. Vancouver
I was born and raised in Vancouver, and I can confirm that Vancouver is definitely the least friendly city in Canada. In fact, the locals' prickly exterior is one of the reasons I left Vancouver for L.A., and never really looked back (mostly).
I don't think Vancouverites mean to be this way (pun intended). But I do think that, of all Canadian cities, Vancouver has one problem others don't (not even Toronto); Vancouverites are the most concerned with looking cool.
Vancouver never really graduated from high school. And what lunch table you sit at matters. And yes, that lunch table is on the patio at Cactus Club Yaletown. Native Vancouverites are the popular kids, and the transplants are forever the new kids in town.
The city is obsessed with sameness. Unlike Montreal, people aren't trying to stand out with their personal style. Friend groups tend to dress alike. My adult friends still text me things like, "What are you wearing tonight?"
I know it's not that deep, but I think when you're constantly worried about what other people think, you become protective of your social status.
No one is trying to invite you to the party — when they're just trying to be invited to the party themselves.
Pro: They do love giving directions. But only because it makes them feel like they are a native Vancouverite — and they know something you don't.
Con: If you've just moved there, making friends is nearly f**king impossible (especially if you work remotely and don't wanna join a run club).
#6. Toronto
Yes, the West Coast vs. East Coast rivalry rages on. And Toronto, you've won this round — but not by much.
In many ways, Toronto has that New York energy. Everyone is busy. Even when they're not. They have somewhere to be — and if they don't, they're trying to find somewhere to be. It's hard to break in. Like, really hard. But once you do, Torontonians show their softer side.
I think Toronto's biggest problem is that people build their lives quickly. Careers, partners, routines, friend groups. The girlies decided at 18 if they wanted to have kids before 30 or after 45. And they stuck to it.
There's less room here for spontaneity than in most Canadian cities. And that can affect the friendly vibe.
Pros: Torontonians are incredibly loyal. They don't have a huge inner circle, but once you're in, you're in for life.
Cons: Like tends to run with like. Lawyers hang out with lawyers. Artists hang out with artists. You're either Bloor St. or Kensington Market – and ne'er the two shall meet.
#5. Calgary
Calgarians have two sides. I'd say they have the Southern Belle charm... but they also have that Southern judgement too.
They're warm, chatty, and honestly welcoming. They'll ask where you're from, what brought you to Calgary, and will tell you the best local secret BBQ joint. If they see you there, they'll probably come up to your table and say hello.
But don't think they haven't noticed your kid running circles around the table and screaming at the top of their lungs. They have. They just didn't say anything... to you.
Pros: Nice to your face.
Cons: Can't help but gossip about you on the car ride home.
#4. Ottawa
Ottawa suffers from being extremely mid. There's somehow so much ambition but also so little pulse.
People don't really move to Ottawa unless they want a government job or are pursuing their third graduate degree. I love how I'm saying this B.T.W, as if this is like a huge diss.
I'd say Ottawans are genuinely decent people. They're thoughtful, dependable, and generous with their time — but they're also watching the clock. They think in the big picture, so I wouldn't exactly call them "shoot-the-sh*t" people.
Pros: If you're asking for directions, there is no way you won't be getting to your exact destination. In fact, don't pull up the map. They know the coordinates.
Cons: They have a terrible poker face. They're trying to change the world — not look through 47 photos of your kid's soccer game.
#3. Edmonton
Edmonton doesn't care if you think it's cool. And honestly? That's exactly why it is.
Unlike some Canadian cities (*cough cough* Toronto), there doesn't seem to be much social climbing. Edmontonians are grounded, unpretentious and happy to stop for a chat without sizing you up first.
There's a warmth that makes it feel surprisingly easy to settle into. Sometimes calling someone "nice" is an insult — but when it comes to Edmonton, it's a compliment. People, there are just... kind. It's not complicated.
Pros: You'll feel like a local by day three.
Cons: The price of admission is picking a side in the Calgary rivalry.
#2. Victoria
Maybe it's because I've been binge-watching The Summer I Turned Pretty — but right now, I can't think of a better way to describe Victoria than this: it has serious summer-house energy.
Not in an old-money, East Coast kind of way. More like the barefoot, "stay for another drink," jump-off-the-dock, don't-take-yourself-too-seriously kind.
I think that's a big reason the city feels so welcoming. Victorians have this island energy that Vancouverites just don't. They're open-hearted, easygoing and a lot less jaded. Unlike Vancouver, where it can sometimes feel like everyone's protecting their social status, Victorians seem happy to let people be exactly who they are.
You notice it in the little things. The servers actually hang around and chat after you've paid — not because they're working for a bigger tip, but because they're genuinely enjoying the conversation. Compare that to Cactus Club Coal Harbour, where they ask what your plans are for the night while handing you the bill... and disappear before you've even put your card back in your wallet.
It may be a ferry ride away from Vancouver. But Victoria could not be more different.
Pro: The perfect blend of island and mainland.
Con: Never-ending procession of elementary school field trips on Belleville St.
#1. Montreal
The Québécois have a bad reputation in Canada for being rude. But I don't think that's true at all. I think most Canadians just hated French class, so we've been holding a French-Canadian grudge ever since Grade 9.
The truth is, Montrealers are just... unbothered. On the surface, that can come across as cold — but in reality, they're just comfortable in their own skin. They're not constantly trying to impress each other, and I think that changes the way they treat strangers.
Imagine you're a 25-year-old woman travelling alone. You're sitting at a neighbourhood bar.
In Vancouver, no one talks to you.
In Toronto, they only talk to you if they're trying to take you home.
In Montreal? They're down for the plot. They'll shoot the sh*t, share a smoke, tell you what to order, recommend another bar across town, or invite you to tag along with their group. At the very least, they won't flinch that you're there alone.
That confidence spills into everything. Nobody cares whether your outfit is Zara or designer — it's about how you wear it. People dance because they actually want to dance, not because everyone else is. There's a romantic, European spontaneity to Montreal that the rest of English Canada often lacks.
I think that's why strangers (and Anthony Bourdain) fall in love with Montreal. People aren't constantly sizing each other up. They're simply enjoying their lives — and they make room for you to enjoy yours too.
Pro: They'll make you feel like a regular — even if you've only been there for 24 hours.
Con: When they ask if you speak French and you say "un petit peu," they know that means you don't.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.