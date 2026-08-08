This Ontario park is home to Canada's best beach with crystal waters and 2 km of sugary sand

It's a dreamy hidden gem.

A person walking on a beach. Right: A sandy beach.

A beach in Ontario.

@gildanhoodie | Instagram, Lauren | Tripadvisor
Lead Writer, Travel

One of Canada's best beach escapes is tucked away inside a provincial park in the north of the province. Featuring a wide sandy shoreline, clear blue water and breathtaking natural scenery, it's a beautiful place to cool off on a hot summer day.

This hidden shoreline feels like a little slice of paradise, with its long stretch of golden sand, shimmering waves and rugged landscapes.

On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share what they think is the best beach in Canada, and this Ontario spot was one of the destinations mentioned.

Ashburton Bay Beach is a scenic sandy oasis that's worth a summer road trip. Nestled within Neys Provincial Park, the shoreline is known for its soft golden sand and peaceful setting along Lake Superior.

Ontario Parks describes it as "one of the finest sand beaches on Lake Superior's north shore," with a two-kilometre stretch of sand that's perfect for a summer day by the water.

Although Lake Superior is famous for its chilly temperatures, the shallow water at Ashburton Bay heats up during warm weather, making it a surprisingly inviting place to go for a swim.

Superior County says the beach's "sugar sand" is "so beautiful you'll want to spend the entire day exploring what it offers." Along the shore, weathered driftwood scattered across the sand adds to the beach's postcard-worthy scenery.

Beyond the beach, Neys Provincial Park has plenty to explore. You can spend the day hiking, paddling, cycling or watching for birds throughout the park.

One of the most scenic routes is the Kopa Cove Trail, which starts near a cobble beach before climbing to the Pic Island Overlook. The lookout offers sweeping views of Pic Island, the iconic landscape that inspired an iconic Group of Seven painting.

For a completely different adventure, the Under the Volcano Trail follows the rugged Lake Superior shoreline and showcases the area's volcanic geology.

Whether you're planning a beach day or a full weekend outdoors, Ashburton Bay Beach boasts soft sand, clear water, and spectacular northern scenery for a dreamy summer escape.

Ashburton Bay Beach

Price: $12.25 for daily vehicle permit

Address: 1004 ON-17, Neys, ON

Ontario Parks Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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