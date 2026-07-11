Canada's best beach is in Ontario with 'super blue Caribbean-style waters' and 3.2 km of sand

Time to plan that beach day!

A person standing on a sandy beach. Right: An aerial view of a beach.

A beach in Ontario.

@readwritethrift | Instagram, @sault.ste.marie | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Dreaming about a Caribbean vacay? It turns out, you don't have to leave Ontario to enjoy breathtakingly blue waters and fine-sand shores.

This Ontario park is like a mini version of the tropics, with kilometres of powdery sand and shimmering waves.

It's even been named among the best beaches in the country, so you'll want to plan a road trip ASAP.

Pancake Bay Provincial Park is a stunning summer destination located along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior.

One of the park's biggest highlights is its stunning 3.2-kilometre stretch of shoreline, where "Caribbean-blue" water meets soft, pale sand. With a gradual entry into the lake and a smooth sandy bottom underfoot, it feels more like an island vacation than an Ontario day trip.

According to Narcity readers, the beach is the best in Canada, and with its white sand shores and sparkling waters, it's no surprise.

Set within a quiet, protected bay, the beach offers a peaceful place to spend a summer day. July and August are the ideal months to visit, when warm weather and comfortable swimming conditions make it easy to enjoy the water. Although Lake Superior is known to be chilly, the shallow areas here heat up nicely in the summer.

Aside from swimming in the park's "super blue Caribbean-style water," as Tourism Sault Ste. Marie describes it, visitors can also explore scenic trails and take in the area's spectacular views. One standout hike is the Edmund Fitzgerald Lookout Trail, a beautiful 3.5-kilometre route that leads to sweeping panoramic views across the region.

Want to make a weekend of it? The park offers campsites where you can fall asleep under a blanket of stars and keep an eye out for the Northern Lights.

After seeing the turquoise water and sandy shoreline for yourself, it's easy to understand why so many readers consider this one of Canada's top beaches.

Pancake Bay Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit

Address: 12729 Hwy 17N, Batchawana Bay, ON

Pancake Bay Provincial Park Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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ontario beaches best beaches in ontario pancake bay provincial park ontario parks
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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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