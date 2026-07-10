Canada is home to a giant inland sea with over 1,000 miles of white-sand beaches
Skip the international flight and head here for your summer vacation. ☀️
You don't have to fly to the Caribbean this summer to find pristine beaches with soft white sand. Some of the best beaches in North America can actually be found right here in Canada.
In fact, one of Canada's most underrated beach destinations is hiding in the middle of the Prairies.
Located in Manitoba, Lake Winnipeg is one of Canada's greatest freshwater lakes. The lake is the world's 10th-largest freshwater lake by surface area, extending 436 kilometres from north to south.
Lake Winnipeg is home to more than a thousand miles of world-class, white-sand beaches that attract many visitors to the province and offer tons of opportunities for swimming, sailing, paddling and windsurfing.
Head to Grand Beach, known as Manitoba's best beach and considered one of the best in North America, to find kilometres of inviting, warm sand, 12-metre-high dunes, and the gentle waves of the "prairie sea."
Resting along the eastern shore of Lake Winnipeg, this powdery white-sand beach is a great place to swim, windsurf, or hike, with two scenic self-guided walks in the area — the Spirit Rock Trail and the Ancient Beach Trail.
The park also features an outdoor amphitheatre, picnic shelters, a restaurant, a concession, and wheelchair access to the beach.
You could easily spend an entire weekend here soaking up the sunshine. If you do want to stay a bit longer, you can camp at the Grand Beach campground, which offers basic and electrically serviced sites. Cottage rentals are also available next to the park.
The beach is located just an hour north of Winnipeg, and would also make for an easy day trip from the city.
Just south of Grand Beach sits Winnipeg Beach, another classic Manitoba summer destination. The resort town offers a nostalgic boardwalk feel, with ice cream shops, restaurants and a scenic lakeside promenade.
During the summer, the town often hosts outdoor concerts, festivals and family-friendly events, making it a fun stop whether you're planning a day trip or longer getaway.
The town is home to Winnipeg Beach Provincial Park, where you'll find a gorgeous sandy beach, a restored boardwalk, an outdoor stage, picnic areas, a marina and tennis courts.
Nearby are restaurants, stores, churches and recreational facilities. It also boasts one of the best windsurfing bays on the lake.
Besides beaches, Lake Winnipeg is home to many other charming towns and hamlets.
Among them is Gimli, a lakeside town about an hour from Winnipeg, which was founded by Icelandic settlers and is known as the "heart of New Iceland." The roots of these Viking settlers live on today through Gimli’s festivals, museums and public art.
Gimli Beach is a great place to cool off in the calm waters of Lake Winnipeg. With kayaks, sea-doos, floaties and sailing lessons on offer just down the boardwalk, there's something here for everyone.
Other popular beaches on Lake Winnipeg include Victoria Beach, a private resort community with a more relaxed feel, and Beaconia Beach, a pristine, 3-kilometre-wide sandy beach located 50 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
According to Interlake Tourism, Beaconia Beach is divided into clothing-mandatory and clothing-optional sections and can be accessed either by going to the north end of Patricia Beach and wading north across the lagoon for 5 minutes, or by driving through Beaconia to the parking lot and walking south for 15 minutes.
Or, if you're looking for a quieter vibe, visit Hecla-Grindstone Provincial Park. The park is a great spot for beach lovers and history buffs alike, home to a historical village and an iconic lighthouse, as well as rocky shores and scenic hiking trails.
Anglers will also enjoy what Lake Winnipeg has to offer. Common fish species in Manitoba include walleye, yellow perch, Northern pike, and burbot, among others. The Manitoba Angler's Guide provides more information on common fish species in the region, along with tips and best practices for those looking to cast a line.
Whether you're seeking Caribbean-like powdery white sand beaches or cute small towns full of history, Lake Winnipeg makes the case for being a perfect summer getaway.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.