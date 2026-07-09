This little Ontario town tucked amidst sparkling lakes is one of Canada's best spots to live
It's a beautiful place to call home.
You don't have to travel far to find one of Canada's "best" places to live. This Ontario town has been named among the top places to call home in the country, and it offers stunning lakes and quaint streets.
With its beautiful surroundings and peaceful atmosphere, it's a dreamy spot to settle down away from the bustle of cities.
Narcity readers shared Canada's best small towns to live in, and this charming town was one of the places mentioned.
Huntsville is a scenic community in Muskoka, about 2.5 hours from Toronto.
It's surrounded by picturesque lakes and forests, making it a popular destination for outdoor adventures in every season.
Located between Arrowhead Provincial Park and Algonquin Provincial Park, it's known as "the adventure capital of Ontario," according to Destination Ontario, with opportunities to hike, bike, paddle, and, in winter, explore snowy trails on snowshoes.
Just a short drive from downtown, Arrowhead Provincial Park is a beautiful place to spend the day, with sandy beaches, wooded hiking trails, and peaceful natural scenery.
During the autumn months, you can visit Lion's Lookout, where panoramic views showcase the vibrant fall colours across the landscape.
Huntsville's charming downtown features independent shops offering everything from fashion and home goods to homemade treats. You'll also find cozy cafés, sunlit patios, and locally-owned restaurants, making it an ideal spot to relax and stock up on essentials.
Huntsville is also home to a variety of attractions, from the historic buildings and exhibits at Muskoka Heritage Place to the scenic trails winding through Limberlost Forest.
Art enthusiasts can explore the Group of Seven Outdoor Gallery, while those with a sweet tooth can stop by Sugarbush Hill Maple Farm to sample local maple treats.
You can also head to Sandhill Nursery, located just outside the town, where you'll find food, home decor, an umbrella canopy, a fall festival, and more unique attractions.
No matter the season, there's usually something happening around town. Annual events range from waterfront farmers' markets to concerts and festive holiday celebrations.
According to the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce, Huntsville is "one of Ontario's most beloved four-season destinations" and "provides limitless opportunities for anyone who wants to enjoy life here 365 days a year."
Zolo reports that the average house price in Huntsville for July 2026 is $861,053.
If you're considering a move, readers say this small town is one of the best spots to live in the country.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.