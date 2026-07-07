11 jobs with Canadian airlines you can get in Ontario that offer travel perks
You don't have to travel for work to get these travel discounts. ✈️
Canadian airlines are hiring in Ontario for engineering, IT, scheduling and talent acquisition jobs, along with other roles.
These carriers have travel perks for employees like free and discounted flights, buddy passes, hotel deals, and more.
Air Canada offers travel privileges, including low fares to a bunch of destinations and discounts on hotels, car rentals and vacation packages to employees. Plus, Air Canada employees can share exclusive offers with their friends and family.
You can fly standby for a $0 base fare to any WestJet or WestJet Encore destination and get more employee travel perks like a reduced base fare with WestJet's partner airlines, buddy passes that can be gifted, and one-way flights for 50% off.
Canadian North offers free and reduced-rate flights and cargo privileges to employees.
With Flair Airlines, you get unlimited travel perks, including free and discounted flights for you and your travel companions.
If you want a job that gets you travel perks, here are some openings in Ontario with those Canadian airlines.
Aircraft Maintenance Engineer — Structures
Salary: up to $44.66 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have graduated from a Transport Canada-approved school in the structural program and/or have work experience on aircraft in sheet metal and/or composite work.
Also, you need a Transport Canada (MOT) Structures "S" license, or be working towards a "S" license.
A valid driver's license is also required for this job.
You must be available to work days, evenings or nights, including on weekends and holidays.
Solution Architect, IT Airline Operations
Company: WestJet
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a post-graduate qualification in computer science, engineering, information systems or information security and more than five years of experience. But you can also get hired with an equivalent combination of training and experience.
It's also preferred that you have a current Solution Architect and/or Cloud certification.
You need knowledge of:
- all aspects of IT, including application development, network and system administration, quality assurance, and application and data management
- industry best practices and applicable regulatory requirements, including PCI, PIPEDA, GDPR, and CCPA
- computer and telecom systems, hardware and software theory, practice, concepts, and technology relevant to organizational vision and business outcomes
- program, project and agile methodologies and their applicability to the delivery of technical change
Also, you must have an understanding of:
- development architecture such as API, web services, etc.
- data privacy, cloud security, application security, platform security, authentication security and database security controls
- domain-specific modelling frameworks
- domain-related architecture frameworks and modelling languages, including TOGAF, SABSA, Archimate and the C4 model
The closing date is July 10, 2026, at 12:59 a.m.
Crew Chief
Company: Flair Airlines
Location: Kitchener
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or a GED, a valid Transport Canada AME M2 license and Boeing 737, including NG and/or MAX, endorsements
A minimum of five years of aircraft maintenance experience is required, preferably within a commercial airline or Approved Maintenance Organization environment.
You also need experience performing scheduled and unscheduled aircraft maintenance, inspections, and defect rectification.
Experience leading, supervising, or mentoring AMEs and Apprentice AMEs, and experience on transport category aircraft is preferred.
A working knowledge of aircraft maintenance manuals and technical publications, including AMM, SRM, IPC, SBs, and SLs, is required.
You must also have knowledge of aircraft systems, components and maintenance procedures, and an understanding of aviation regulations and industry standards.
Proficiency with Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel, and computer-based maintenance software, including AMOS, is required.
You must be able to obtain a valid Restricted Area Identity Card (RAIC) for this job.
Front-End Developer (Application Development — Customer)
Company: Air Canada
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in computer science, computer engineering or an equivalent field.
Also, you need experience with web application frameworks (including Angular and React), experience with mission-critical enterprise REST/GraphQL APIs, and more than four years of experience in web application development.
You must be proficient in HTML/CSS and JavaScript, analyzing network traffic using Fiddler/Postman/Wireshark, utilizing NgRx Store to ensure scalable and maintainable code, and developing in an Agile environment.
An understanding of cross-platform development using PAAS cloud systems and front-end build tools such as Webpack, Babel, or Parcel is required.
Also, you need to know how to implement complex frontend logic using RxJS for reactive programming.
Catering Scheduling Administrator
Company: Air Canada
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a post-secondary education or a certification in operations management, supply chain, logistics, or a related discipline.
Also, two to three years of relevant experience in airline operations, logistics, or a related field is required.
You need analytical skills to interpret complex data and translate findings into actionable solutions, and attention to detail and accuracy to manage large volumes of data.
Proficiency in Microsoft Excel is also required for this job.
Talent Acquisition Specialist
Company: Canadian North
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must have an education in human resources, business administration or a related field, or equivalent work experience.
A minimum of three years of experience in a talent acquisition role or similar position in a fast-paced environment with a focus on Inuit hiring initiatives.
You also need experience supporting Canadian immigration and work permit processes, including LMIAs, employer-sponsored work permits, foreign worker recruitment, and compliance with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada requirements.
Knowledge of recruitment best practices, sourcing techniques, and candidate assessment methods is required, along with proficiency in Microsoft programs.
Also, you must be able to use Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS), and other recruitment software/tools.
Communication, interpersonal, and negotiation skills are required.
You must be able to obtain an Airport Restricted Area Pass and be willing to travel across Canada.
The closing date is July 19, 2026.
Ramp Agent (Station Attendant) — Airport
Salary: $23.36 an hour, plus $0.50 or $1 for evening and night shifts
Company: Air Canada
Location: Mississauga
Who Should Apply: You must have a valid driver's license because driving heavy equipment on the airside is required for this job.
Also, you need the ability to repetitively lift items weighing 70 pounds.
The availability to work rotating shift patterns over 24 hours, including weekends and holidays, is a must-have.
Data Architect, IT Airline Operations
Company: WestJet
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a post-graduate qualification in computer science, engineering, information systems or information security and more than five years of experience. But you can also get hired with an equivalent combination of training and experience.
It's also preferred that you have a current Solution Architect and/or Cloud certification.
You must have expertise in data modelling (conceptual, logical, and physical), modern data platforms, and data integration and movement, including APIs and web services.
Also, you need an understanding of:
- data governance, data quality, and metadata management
- data privacy and security controls and applicable regulatory requirements, including PCI, PIPEDA, GDPR, and CCPA
- AI/ML data enablement, feature readiness, metadata for ML, and operational and analytical serving
- architecture frameworks and modelling languages, including TOGAF, ArchiMate, and the C4 model
Knowledge of programme, project, and agile methodologies and their applicability to the delivery of data change is required.
The closing date is July 10, 2026, at 12:59 a.m.
Manager, Line Maintenance East
Company: Flair Airlines
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a valid Transport Canada Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) M2 licence. A Boeing 737 NG and/or MAX endorsement is considered an asset.
Also, you need experience setting up new line maintenance stations, experience overseeing scheduled and unscheduled maintenance activities in an operational airline environment, at least six years of line maintenance experience and at least two years of leadership or supervisory experience
Experience managing third-party maintenance providers, coordinating short-term maintenance planning activities, and working with maintenance control, supply chain and operational stakeholders to support aircraft serviceability and defect resolution is preferred.
You must be able to obtain a valid Restricted Area Identity Card (RAIC) for this job.
Crew Scheduler
Salary: starting at $25.42 an hour, plus $1.50 per hour
Company: Canadian North
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma or an equivalent amount of work experience.
Also, you must have two years of relevant experience.
Knowledge of company and Transport Canada regulations governing air crews (including flight and duty time hours) and an understanding of working with collective agreements is required.
You must be able to work irregular shifts, including weekends and statutory holidays, for 24-hour coverage.
Also, you need to be proficient with Microsoft Windows, Excel and Word, and have communication, interpersonal and problem-solving skills.
The ability to obtain an Airport Restricted Area Identity Card, which is regulated by Transport Canada, is required for this job.
The closing date is July 12, 2026.
Aircraft Maintenance Engineer
Company: Flair Airlines
Location: Kitchener
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma or a GED and a valid Transport Canada AME M2 or E license.
At least two to five years of aircraft maintenance engineer experience is preferred.
You must have extensive experience with Boeing 737, including NG and/or MAX endorsements.
Experience in the handling of WHMIS-controlled substances is also required.
You need to have knowledge of Canadian Air Regulations, computer-based maintenance software and Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel.
The ability to work irregular hours, work shifts (including overnights, evenings, weekends, and holidays), lift heavy objects, and travel occasionally is required for this job.
You must have a valid driver's license and be able to obtain a valid Restricted Area Identity Card (RAIC) and Driving Airside License (D/A).
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.