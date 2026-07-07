In the news today: Carney arrives at NATO, Renata Ford dies, Raptors announcement
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
Carney arrives in Turkey for high-level NATO talks with German, South Korean leaders
Prime Minister Mark Carney has landed in Ankara, Turkey, where he’s set to have several meetings with heads of allied nations.
The prime minister is expected to hold bilateral talks with Turkish President Recep Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Carney is also to meet with officials from South Korea, Germany and Norway
The NATO summit is expected to focus on a collective increase in defence budgeting as well as alliance unity amid an increasingly threatening world.
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Oliver Burkhard, CEO of TKMS (Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems), speaks at a news conference at the Embassy of Germany in Ottawa, on Monday, July 6, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Real work 'begins now,' says TKMS CEO after being named preferred sub bidder
Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday named German defence manufacturer TKMS as the preferred bidder to supply the Royal Canadian Navy's next fleet of submarines.
The government is planning to buy up to 12 submarines, and Ottawa aims to have a contract inked by the end of 2027.
TKMS CEO Oliver Burkhard says the real work begins now, telling reporters in Ottawa on Monday that he hopes to see negotiations wrap up quickly.
Part of the next phase of negotiations with TKMS will be nailing down details of the industrial benefits promised for Canada.
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People's Party of Canada candidate Renata Ford stands in her campaign office in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Renata Ford, wife of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, dies
Renata Ford, the wife of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford and sister-in-law to Premier Doug Ford, has died.
The premier confirmed the news Monday in a brief statement, saying the whole family is hurting for Renata Ford's children.
Renata Ford ran as a candidate in Toronto for the People's Party of Canada in the 2019 federal election, finishing fourth.
The run came during her lawsuit against the premier alleging that he mishandled the estate of his brother Rob after his death in 2016, a claim the premier has denied.
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Unifor National President Lana Payne speaks to media after the opening of bargaining between Unifor and Ford Motor Co., in Toronto, on Monday, June 22, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Talks with Ford enter 'critical' week ahead of Friday deadline: automakers' union
The union representing Canadian autoworkers says it is in a critical week as it seeks to hammer out a new three-year deal with Ford Motor Co.
Unifor, which represents roughly 5,000 workers at Ford, has been at the bargaining table with the automaker since June 23, as deals with the Detroit Three are set to expire this fall.
Union president Lana Payne says ahead of an internal deadline set for Friday, negotiations have at times been "challenging and frustrating."
Payne has said reaching and ratifying a tentative deal with Ford will serve as a jumping-off point for bargaining with General Motors and Stellantis.
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Former Toronto Raptors and now LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, right, receives his 2019 NBA championship ring from Raptors' Kyle Lowry prior to NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Toronto Raptors promise 'special guest' for milestone announcement
The Toronto Raptors are hosting a morning news conference with a special guest for what the team is calling a "milestone announcement."
General manager and executive vice-president Bobby Webster will join the unidentified guest at the event, and the team's cryptic announcement is prompting speculation about who it could be.
The Raptors have agreed to a blockbuster trade to bring 2019 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto from the Los Angeles Clippers, although the deal has not yet been announced.
Longtime Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has also been considering retirement after 20 NBA seasons and has often said he wants to retire as a member of the franchise.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2026.
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