Transportation Safety Board investigating after CN Rail train derailed near Montreal

Safety board team deployed to CN train derailment
Safety board team deployed to CN train derailment
Crews clean up a derailed cargo train in Repentigny, Que., on Monday, July 6, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has deployed a team northeast of Montreal to investigate after 45 railcars with a CN train derailed in a residential area on Sunday.

Police in Repentigny, Que., say no injuries were reported and nothing had spilled from the railcars.

Hugo Fontaine, spokesperson for the safety board, says two investigators arrived at the scene of the derailment on Sunday to gather information and assess what happened.

CN Rail says none of the railcars contained hazardous materials, adding that it would issue an update on the derailment later.

Repentigny Mayor Nicolas Dufour said on social media the derailment is unsettling and thanked residents for their resilience.

Today is the 13-year anniversary of the train derailment in Lac-Mégantic, Que., that killed 47 people and destroyed much of the town's downtown area.

Safety board team deployed to CN train derailment Crews clean up a derailed cargo train in Repentigny, Que., on Monday, July 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2026.

By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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