5 questions about Canada I don't know how to answer, as a Canadian who moved away
I’m sorry, but why are we constantly apologizing? 🇨🇦
I've lived most of my life as a Canadian without having to explain how Canada works. Then I moved abroad, and suddenly, people had questions, and I didn't always have the answers.
Like, why do Canadians apologize so much? Why doesn't everyone speak French? Is Canada really as polite as people think? And honestly, the more I tried to answer, the more I realized I had questions, too.
There are some things about Canada I grew up accepting as normal that feel a little strange once you have to explain them out loud.
In fact, Canada's national identity is surprisingly hard to define. The housing market is wild, despite the country's vast amount of space. Our relationship with French is nuanced. Indigenous history is complex and deeply important. And yes... there is a lot of apologizing going on.
So I did some light digging to find a little clarity — and maybe to be better prepared the next time someone asks me what it means to be Canadian.
Here are a few things that have often left me stumped, along with some answers (or, at least, a few theories).
Why are Canadians always so sorry?
Canadians are known as chronic apologizers around the world. It's a stereotype we're all familiar with, but where does it come from? What's our apologetic origin story? I could speculate that it has a lot to do with Canada's British roots; the U.K. is, after all, rather famous for its emphasis on politeness and etiquette.
But I did some light research and came across journalist John Zada, who wrote an interesting piece on the subject. Drawing on American anthropologist Edward T. Hall's idea of "hidden culture" — the unconscious cultural habits and social behaviours that shape how we interact — Zada suggests that Canadians' tendency to apologize reflects broader cultural forces at play.
He explores several possible explanations, including the idea that Anglophone Canadian culture inherited traces of Protestant guilt, moralism and a need to demonstrate "good behaviour." He also points to Canada's rule-oriented, orderly culture, arguing that it makes people especially aware of even minor social transgressions (which, honestly, makes sense).
Canada's sheer size could play a role, too. Because we have so much physical space, Canadians may have a lower threshold for feeling like they've invaded someone else's personal space.
Then there's the idea that Canada's relative safety and affluence make people more sensitive to everyday inconveniences, so saying "sorry" becomes an easy way to soften even the smallest disruptions.
So perhaps our collective habit of over-apologizing stems from a mix of influences, and probably more than this short summary can do justice. But it's fascinating to think of our instinctive "sorry" as something shaped by history, cultural values, our physical environment and a tendency to follow the rules.
Why can't more Canadians speak French?
As a Canadian living in France, I'm constantly asked why my French isn't better. Honestly, I've wondered the same thing myself. But when I think back to school, I don't remember French classes being particularly immersive or practical. If French is one of Canada's official languages, why do so many Canadians struggle to speak it fluently?
Statistics Canada found that only 18% of Canadians could hold a conversation in both official languages in 2021, even after more than five decades of official bilingualism.
Part of the explanation seems to be that bilingualism is more of a national ideal than an everyday reality for many English-speaking Canadians. Outside Quebec and a handful of bilingual regions, many people can live, work and socialize almost entirely in English, reducing both the personal need to learn French and the pressure on provinces to treat French fluency as a serious educational outcome.
Canada's education system also plays a role, though it varies from province to province. Access to French immersion depends on where you live and go to school, qualified French teachers remain in short supply, and, more often than not, Core French programs simply don't provide enough exposure to build real fluency.
The result seems to be a country that proudly embraces bilingualism as part of its identity while often falling short of creating the conditions for people to actually become bilingual in practice.
Why didn't I learn more about Indigenous history at school?
In my experience, Canadian students are often taught through a lens of European exploration, wars, immigration and multiculturalism, while Indigenous nations remain largely in the background.
I sometimes feel like I learned more about Ancient Egypt than I did about the very land I grew up on.
So I did a little research. A University of Ottawa analysis of Ontario's Grade 9–12 social studies curriculum found "omissions" and "limitations in perspective" in how Indigenous history was represented, arguing that its portrayal was often "short and misleading."
It's hard to believe those gaps were entirely accidental, especially when you consider Canada's history of forced assimilation through the residential school system.
UBC's Indigenous Foundations project describes residential schools as institutions that "systematically undermined" First Nations, Métis and Inuit cultures, disrupting families for generations, severing the ties through which culture is passed on, and contributing to the loss of language and cultural knowledge.
So when I think about the fact that I learned more about Ancient Egypt than Indigenous history, I can't help but wonder: Is Canada more comfortable teaching ancient civilizations than teaching treaty relationships, land dispossession, residential schools and living Indigenous sovereignty because that distance feels safer? Because it helps preserve Canada's image as a polite, progressive country?
These questions are hardly new. As a white Canadian, I recognize that the distance I experienced was also a privilege. I grew up with a comfortable understanding of Canada because the history of the land I lived on wasn't something I was often asked to confront.
Maybe that's part of the answer. Indigenous history wasn't more central to my education because keeping it at the margins made Canada's story feel simpler, cleaner and easier for people like me to accept.
Why is housing so expensive?
The housing situation in Canada has often boggled my mind. Canada is enormous and is always looking for ways to grow its economy, so why is housing in such a crisis? Why have homes become financial assets first and places to live second?
And if Canada has so much land, why can't we just build more homes?
The more I've looked into it, the more I've realized the issue isn't a lack of land. Most Canadians live in a relatively small number of major cities, where jobs, transit and opportunities are concentrated, and housing simply hasn't been built quickly enough to keep pace with demand.
On top of that, construction costs, restrictive zoning, investor activity and years of rapid population growth have all driven prices higher, while wages have failed to keep up.
So maybe the real question isn't why housing is expensive in such a large country. It's why one of the world's wealthiest countries has allowed affordable housing to become so difficult to access in the first place.
Why is Canadian identity so hard to define?
Whenever I try to think about what it means to be Canadian, I pause.
I think it's difficult to define because Canada is so many things at once, and it's constantly evolving. My family immigrated from Italy, and I've always felt a strong connection to those roots — sometimes even stronger than my connection to my Canadian identity. But maybe that's part of the point.
Canadian identity feels incredibly layered. It can be shaped by where your family came from, where you grew up, the languages or traditions you inherited, and your relationship with the land you live on.
Someone raised in rural Alberta, downtown Toronto, northern Quebec or a small coastal town in Newfoundland may have a completely different idea of what being Canadian means. We're a country shaped by immigration, but also by regional identities, bilingualism, colonial history and ongoing reconciliation. And unlike countries that build their identity around a single dominant culture or national mythology, Canada often seems to define itself through coexistence, compromise and comparison — especially in relation to the United States.
So maybe Canadian identity feels difficult to define because there isn't a single definition to agree on.
So the next time someone asks me one of these questions abroad, I still might not have the perfect answer. But at least now I know that, in many cases, there just isn't one.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.