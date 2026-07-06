The 'Grand Canyon of the East' is 3 hrs from Toronto and it's like a mini trip to Arizona
It has 3 majestic waterfalls.
Forget a trip to Arizona; you can find breathtaking canyon views much closer to home. This stunning destination is just a road trip from Toronto and will have you feeling like you hopped on a plane to a far-off land.
With towering gorge walls, majestic waterfalls, and breathtaking trails, this spot feels like a mini Grand Canyon without the pricey plane ticket.
It's a beautiful place for a summer road trip, so if you're craving canyon views, this stunning escape might be your next adventure.
Letchworth State Park is a scenic gem located in New York State, about a 3-hour drive from Toronto.
Known as the "Grand Canyon of the East," this breathtaking park is home to a dramatic gorge carved by flowing water, rushing waterfalls, and 66 miles of picturesque trails to explore.
According to the website, it's "one of the most scenically magnificent areas in the eastern U.S.," with cliffs that tower up to 600 feet. It may not be Arizona, but it delivers some jaw-dropping canyon scenery with no flight required.
The Genesee River winds through the canyon, creating three spectacular waterfalls as well as several smaller cascades with seasonal flows.
Known as Upper, Middle, and Lower Falls, the trio can all be viewed from the popular Gorge Trail. Upper Falls is framed by a railway bridge overhead, Middle Falls is the tallest waterfall in the park, and Lower Falls can be admired from a scenic footbridge.
The park is also home to several scenic lookouts, including Inspiration Point, where you can gaze down into the Gorge and see the Middle Falls, Upper Falls, and the Genesee Arch Bridge spanning the Genesee River.
You can also head to Archery Field, which boasts views of the Big Bend and the peninsula carved out by the Genesee River.
If you're looking for an especially epic way to take in the scenery, you can book a hot air balloon ride with Balloons Over Letchworth. The tours are offered from May to October and allow you to float above the Middle and Upper Falls.
Letchworth has several campsites and cabins available to reserve if you're looking to extend your stay.
With its towering cliffs and majestic waterfalls, the "Grand Canyon of the East" is a magical spot to explore this summer. Don't forget your passport!
Letchworth State Park
Price: $10 USD per vehicle
Address: 1 Letchworth State Park, Castile, NY
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.