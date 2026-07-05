I spent 24 hours in Niagara Falls and the experience was nothing like my childhood memories
Here's what I discovered. 👀
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Chances are, if you live in Ontario, you've visited Niagara Falls at least once. The natural wonder is one of the province's most iconic destinations, drawing millions of tourists every year.
It had been a while since I visited Niagara Falls, and I still associated the destination with my childhood memories of arcades, haunted houses, neon lights, and the buzz of Clifton Hill.
However, I recently spent 24 hours there and was reminded of just how beautiful this destination truly is. Beyond the main tourist strip, I discovered scenic viewpoints, immersive attractions, and rich history that gave me a completely different appreciation for Niagara Falls.
I stayed at the Hyatt Regency Niagara Falls Fallsview, a new hotel perched atop Horseshoe Falls.
The 611-room, 42-floor property is the closest Canadian hotel to the Falls, offering stunning, front-row seats to one of the most iconic natural attractions in the world.
The property was recently fully renovated from its former Embassy Suites days, so you can enjoy refreshed rooms and spaces.
I definitely hadn't experienced scenery from a hotel room as epic as this. As soon as I entered the bedroom, I was greeted by jaw-dropping, panoramic views of all three falls.
My room was complete with a plush bed and a large bathroom with a pass-through window offering a view of the falls from the soaker jacuzzi tub.
Hyatt Regency Niagara Falls Fallsview Hotel.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
After checking in and spending far too long taking in the epic waterfalls below my room, I headed downstairs to STK Steakhouse on the hotel's ninth floor for dinner.
The upscale spot, which opened in late 2025, offers panoramic views of the Falls that truly live up to the term "dinner with a view."
It was even named one of Canada's most romantic restaurants of 2026 by OpenTable, and between the setting and the steakhouse menu, it's easy to see why.
Madeline at STK Niagara Falls.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The menu includes a mix of cocktails, appetizers, mains, and desserts, and it's definitely the kind of place you'll want to bring your appetite.
Standouts include the Peach Pleassse cocktail, the classic Caesar, and a lineup of steaks like the NY strip.
If you've got a sweet tooth, the warm chocolate chip cookie is the best way to finish the meal.
Chocolate chip cookie at STK.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
With the sun setting over the Falls and plates of steak and dessert coming out, the location lived up to my idea of a perfect date night.
Later that evening, I headed back to my room, where the scenery was now even more magical. The Falls were illuminated by dazzling lights, and fireworks exploded overhead.
The next morning, I set out to explore some of the attractions and activities Niagara Falls has to offer.
It had been a few years since I'd properly explored the destination, and I'd almost forgotten just how striking the Falls actually are.
Niagara Falls.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Walking along the edge with mist hitting my face, it felt like I was seeing them for the first time again.
If you want to truly soak up the magic of the Falls, it's worth checking out some of the Niagara Parks offerings. These experiences bring you much closer to the Falls themselves and offer a different way to experience Niagara beyond the bright lights of the tourist strip.
I used the Niagara Parks Premium Pass, which gives you access to several major attractions. There's a lot packed in, so if you only have a weekend, it's worth starting early to make the most of it.
The Journey Behind the Falls is an iconic experience that takes you down through historic tunnels behind the rushing cascade.
You come out at lookout points directly behind the Falls, plus a viewing platform at the base, right beside the thundering curtain of water. Standing down there was easily one of the highlights of my trip. It puts the scale and power of the Falls into perspective in a way you don't really get from above.
Before continuing on, I stopped by Table Rock House Restaurant. It's the closest you can dine to the Canadian Horseshoe Falls, with views of the powerful cascade just steps away.
The locally sourced and internationally inspired menu features soups, salads, handhelds, pastas, and desserts.
It's easy to fill up on the artisanal bread alone, especially when it's served with a rotating flavoured butter.
Ontario burrata at the Table Rock House Restaurant.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The Ontario burrata, topped with blueberry agrodolce and roasted walnuts, is a delicious choice for an appetizer, and the Southern chicken sandwich did not disappoint.
For dessert, the salted caramel chocolate tart was a solid way to wrap things up.
The salted caramel chocolate tart at the Table Rock House Restaurant.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
If you have more time to explore, you'll also want to stop by the Niagara Parks Power Station + Tunnel, one of the area's newest attractions. The reimagined power plant features immersive experiences, restored artifacts, and a 2,200-foot-long tunnel that leads right to the river's edge.
One of my very favourite experiences was Niagara Takes Flight, a flying theatre ride that takes you over 56 kilometres of parkland.
I felt as if I was at Disney World as I travelled through the immersive waiting areas before boarding the ride.
The 55-foot domed screen wraps around you, and the motion seats tilt and shift as you "fly" over the Falls and surrounding scenery. I was shocked when I felt wind in my hair, mist from the Falls on my face, and the sweet smell of flowers as we soared over gardens.
It's a really unique way to see Niagara's landscapes through the seasons, and it gave me a new appreciation for just how varied the region is.
Other attractions worth adding to your itinerary include the Whirlpool Aero Car, Butterfly Conservatory, White Water Walk, and Floral Showhouse.
Whether you're visiting Niagara Falls on a family adventure, a romantic weekend away, or a day trip with friends, there's so much to enjoy, and so many experiences I had almost forgotten existed. From historic sites to gardens and scenic viewpoints along the Niagara River, you don't have to head to the main tourist strip to enjoy this natural wonder.
Madeline Forsyth was offered the opportunity to experience a stay at the hotel and Niagara Parks attractions with no expectation of coverage, positive or otherwise.
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