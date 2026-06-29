Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and stunning boardwalk trails
It's an epic spot for a summer road trip.
Ontario is filled with incredible natural wonders, and while Niagara Falls tends to get most of the attention, there's another powerful waterfall in the province that's worth a visit.
Located in Northern Ontario, this impressive cascade flows through a rugged gorge, and you can soak up some stunning waterfall views without the crowds of Niagara.
During the summer, the surrounding forest, warm weather, and sunny skies make it an especially magical spot to visit.
The destination
Kakabeka Falls is a beautiful waterfall located in Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, outside Thunder Bay.
It's the second-highest waterfall in the province, earning it the nickname the "Niagara of the North."
Rising over 40 metres, Kakabeka Falls boasts a towering drop that rivals Horseshoe Falls in scale, sending powerful sheets of water plunging into the gorge below.
Carved by the Kaministiquia River, the falls spill over ancient rock formations of the Precambrian Shield, landscapes shaped over millennia by glacial forces that once carved through this part of Northern Ontario.
Beneath the rushing cascade, the river reveals fossils dating back roughly 1.6 billion years embedded in the rock.
Things to do
One of the best ways to take in the park during the warmer months is by walking the Boardwalk Trail.
Starting just steps from the main parking area, this 750-metre route follows elevated walkways and crosses a pedestrian bridge, offering sweeping views of the waterfall.
There are several lookout platforms positioned along both sides of the cascade, offering different perspectives of the rushing water as it surges into the canyon below. In summer, the surrounding greenery is at its fullest, framing the falls in rich, vibrant greens.
If you want to explore beyond the main viewpoint, the park also features a network of scenic trails.
The Mountain Portage Trail traces part of a historic route once used by early travellers to bypass the falls, while the Little Falls Trail leads further into the river valley toward another smaller, picturesque cascade.
On warmer days, there's also a small sandy stretch along the Kaministiquia River just upstream from the falls where you can relax by the water and take in the quieter side of the landscape.
If you're looking for a longer escape, you can book a campsite within the park, which offers the chance to fully experience Northern Ontario's wilderness.
Getting there
The park is located along Highway 11/17, 30 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.
Parking is available right off the highway and next to the visitor centre.
The cost
Reservations can be made through the Ontario Parks website, making it easy to plan a quick visit or a longer outdoor escape.
If you're just looking to stop in for a few hours, a 2-hour Daily Vehicle Permit is available, along with 4-hour and full-day options depending on how much time you want to spend exploring the trails and viewpoints.
With its towering cascade, scenic trails, and warm-weather magic, Ontario's "Niagara of the North" is an epic spot to visit this summer.
Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park
Price: $7.50 + for DVP
Address: 4853 ON-11 #17, Kakabeka Falls, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.