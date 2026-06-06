This quarter-mile boardwalk near Toronto takes you through a gorge with rushing turquoise water
The views are epic.
This boardwalk trail near Toronto takes you past some epic scenery. With towering gorge walls, rushing waters, and surreal views, it's a breathtaking spot to explore this summer.
It's about an hour and a half from the city and leads you past some of North America's "wildest" whitewater rapids.
The trail showcases some of the area's most breathtaking scenery, with vivid blue waters and multiple observation areas that bring you right to the edge of the landscape for an up-close perspective.
Niagara Park's White Water Walk, which reopened in May for the season, is an epic spot for a summer day trip.
According to the website, the experience "offers a first-hand lesson in the raw power and peril of the Niagara River's Class 6 whitewater rapids."
You'll start the adventure by descending 70 metres into the Niagara Gorge via elevator. Once at the bottom, a self-guided boardwalk route follows the river's edge for roughly a quarter-mile, offering close-up views of the churning rapids and powerful currents.
As part of the experience, you'll pass through a 73-metre tunnel and can see the ancient rock formations that line the Niagara Gorge, some of which date back an estimated 410 million years.
While you're in the area, you can explore several other attractions, including the Niagara Whirlpool, Niagara Parks Power Station, the Butterfly Conservatory, and, of course, Niagara Falls itself.
With its epic views and beautiful scenery, the White Water Walk is a unique way to enjoy the outdoors this sunny season.
White Water Walk
Price: $21 per adult
Address: 4330 River Rd., Niagara Falls, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.