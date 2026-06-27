One of Ontario's oldest towns is near Toronto and it's a summer gem tucked amidst waterfalls
It's just a short drive from the city.
You don't have to travel far from Toronto to feel like you've stepped into another era. Just about an hour away lies one of Ontario's oldest communities, boasting history, nature, and small-town charm for a dreamy summer day trip.
Dating back to 1793, this historic village has deep roots, and you can still feel that heritage woven through its stone buildings, leafy streets, and old-world atmosphere.
Ancaster is a picturesque gem located in Hamilton.
According to Tourism Hamilton, the city was once the largest industrial centre in Canada, and its past is still visible in its architecture today.
You can pop into the independent shops and stroll along the historic streets for a unique day trip from the city.
For a sweet treat, you can stop by the Purple Pony Ice Cream Shop or grab a drink from cozy cafés like Trails Cafe.
For something a little more European-inspired, Caniche French Bakery is known for its flaky pastries that will give you a taste of Paris. You can grab a meal at the 200-year-old Coach & Lantern or relax at The Brassie Pub for a bite.
Brewer's Blackbird Kitchen & Brewery, set inside a stone building from the 1830s, serves house-made drinks with an elevated pub-style menu.
For something a bit more upscale, Ancaster Mill has tables overlooking an enchanting waterfall, so you can enjoy delicious food with a view.
Ancaster is located within Hamilton, a city nicknamed the "Waterfall Capital of the World." The area is home to more than 100 waterfalls, so exploring Ancaster can turn into a full-day waterfall-hopping adventure through this scenic Ontario region.
Tiffany Falls is one of the most popular stops, tucked along a forested trail. Nearby, the Dundas Valley Conservation Area offers wide, peaceful paths through forested landscapes.
If you're chasing more waterfall views, Sherman Falls and Canterbury Falls are both close by and easy to add to a day of exploring.
Other attractions include the Fieldcote Memorial Park & Museum and the Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre, so there's no shortage of things to enjoy.
And from June to October, the Ancaster Farmers' Market boasts local produce, baked goods, and handmade finds.
If you're looking for a beautiful place to explore just outside the city, Ancaster offers old-world charm surrounded by waterfalls.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.