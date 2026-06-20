This beautiful Ontario village is an underrated vacay spot with canal views and European charm
It's Canada's "most beautiful" village.
If you're dreaming of a European-style getaway this summer, there's an Ontario village that delivers all the charm without the long-haul flight. With picturesque streets, heritage buildings, and European vibes, it feels like stepping into a storybook.
Nestled along the water, this charming destination is filled with local shops, art galleries, and cozy cafés where you can spend an afternoon or longer.
Narcity readers even called it one of Ontario's "most underrated" vacation spots, and if you're looking to soak up old-world character and small-town charm, this hidden gem is worth keeping on your radar.
Located along the scenic Rideau Canal about an hour outside Ottawa, Merrickville offers storybook streets and summer magic.
Known as the "Jewel of the Rideau," the village is celebrated for its postcard-worthy beauty. It even earned the title of "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" from Communities in Bloom in 1998.
With its historic streetscapes, charming stone buildings, and picturesque waterfront setting, it's easy to understand why the community was named among Canada's prettiest.
According to Baldachin Inn, "Merrickville is among the oldest, most historic communities in Ontario, with more heritage-designated buildings per capita than any other city in Canada." You can imagine you're on a little European escape as you wander past the old-world storefronts.
The village's heritage streets are lined with unique boutiques and independent businesses, making it an ideal place for a summer stroll.
The Merrickville-Wolford website notes that "you won't find any parking meters or traffic lights here, but you might find the Town Crier and very friendly villagers."
The community is also known for its thriving arts and culture scene. You can browse studios and galleries showcasing everything from handcrafted pottery and blown glass to textiles and jewelry created by local artisans.
When it's time for a break, there are plenty of cozy cafés, restaurants, and ice cream spots where you can grab a treat and enjoy the village atmosphere.
Beyond the shops, you can take a walk beside the Rideau Canal or stop by the historic Merrickville Blockhouse, a National Historic Site built in the 19th century as part of the canal's defence system.
Between its picturesque setting, creative spirit, and storybook-like downtown, readers consider Merrickville an "underrated" destination that's well worth discovering during the summer months.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.