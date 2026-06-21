10 cute small towns less than 1.5 hrs from Toronto with beautiful streets and summer charm
You don't have to go far for a small-town escape.
You don't have to travel far from Toronto to find yourself in a charming small-town setting. Just an hour and a half or so outside the city, these nearby communities offer a mix of quaint streets, cozy local shops, and laid-back vibes.
Whether you're popping into boutiques, stopping for a bite at a local café, or discovering a few unique attractions, these places are magical spots for a little summer escape without the long drive.
If you're looking for quick summer getaways, here are 10 charming small towns near Toronto worth checking out.
Port Perry
Why You Need To Go: Nestled on the shores of a shimmering lake, this small town will have you feeling like you've stepped into a summertime Hallmark film.
Port Perry is a storybook small town on Lake Scugog, just an hour outside of Toronto.
You can wander past Victorian-era buildings that line the main street, popping into local shops filled with treats, unique treasures, and more.
Grab a specialty drink or ice cream cone and head to the waterfront, or visit the farmers' market for the perfect summer outing.
Save some room for the iconic Big-As-Your-Face Apple Fritter from Hank's Pastries.
Oakville
Why You Need To Go: This lakeside town is a charming spot for a day trip, with lively streets and scenic water views.
According to the town's website, it's known for "its picturesque harbours, vibrant shopping districts, active arts community and some of the best dining options in the Greater Toronto Area."
You can wander through downtown, popping into the many cafes, bakeries, and shops dotted throughout the area.
Or soak up some sun on the town's trails and beaches.
Cobourg
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving a beach day with a touch of small-town charm, you'll want to plan a summer escape to Cobourg.
The community offers a little slice of sandy paradise just an hour from the city, and it's made for warm-weather adventures.
You can spend an afternoon lounging on the white-sand beach, strolling along the winding boardwalk, and taking a dip in the blue waters.
The downtown area is brimming with local shops and eateries to visit after your beach adventures.
Paris
Why You Need To Go: You can explore the "prettiest town in Canada" without going too far from the city. Situated on the Grand River, about an hour and 20 minutes from Toronto, Paris is a charming gem that's even more magical during the summer months.
You can explore the old-world streets, pop into local shops, grab a meal overlooking the water at Stillwater Plate and Pour, and visit the vendors at Paris Wincey Mills Co.
If you're up for an outdoor adventure, you can wander along the surrounding hiking trails or go tubing along the rushing river.
Uxbridge
Why You Need To Go: If you're searching for a charming summer escape, this picturesque Ontario town has plenty of reasons to visit.
Known for its extensive network of scenic pathways, it's a paradise for hikers, cyclists, and anyone looking to spend a sunny day outdoors.
After exploring, you can stroll through the historic downtown, where heritage buildings house cute cafés, independent shops, and local eateries.
The surrounding countryside offers even more to discover, with family-run farms, seasonal markets, and craft cider producers.
Bolton
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a cute small town to explore this summer, Bolton is worth adding to your list. Located less than an hour from Toronto, the small but quaint village is surrounded by picturesque scenery and is an easy day trip from the city.
The small, historic downtown is lined with local shops, cafés, and restaurants. There are also parks and trails nearby if you'd rather spend part of the day outdoors.
Whether you're grabbing an ice cream cone, browsing the shops, or taking a stroll through town, Bolton is a convenient getaway when you're in the mood to escape the city for a bit.
Unionville
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving a charming small-town getaway, this picturesque community just outside Toronto feels like it belongs on a movie set.
Lined with historic buildings, quaint cafés, and local businesses, it's the perfect place for a summer day trip.
The town's postcard-worthy main street is packed with cafés, boutiques, and sunny restaurant patios to enjoy. Fans of Gilmore Girls may also recognize the area from its appearance in the pilot episode as Stars Hollow.
You can spend an afternoon wandering the scenic streets, stopping for an ice cream cone, browsing local shops, and soaking up the storybook charm.
Port Hope
Why you need to go: Nestled along the Lake Ontario shoreline, this charming destination is located about an hour from Toronto and feels like stepping into another era.
A stroll through town reveals beautiful heritage buildings, local shops, and plenty of historic charm. According to the website, the "historic downtown is filled to the brim with 19th century architecture and incredible stories" and is "the perfect one-stop shop for unique finds to take home."
After exploring the downtown core, you can head to the waterfront to relax on the beach or take in the lake views. Movie buffs and horror fans may also want to check out a guided tour highlighting filming locations from It.
Orangeville
Why you need to go: Orangeville is bimming with small-town charm and is a summer gem waiting to be explored.
The town has a classic historic downtown feel, with colourful storefronts, independent shops, and plenty of spots to stop for a coffee or bite to eat.
On Saturdays, you can visit the Farmers' Market, where you'll find all sorts of local produce, goods, and more.
Beyond the main streets, there are nearby trails, green spaces, and lakeside hikes that make it easy to mix a bit of nature into your visit.
St. Jacobs Village
Why You Need To Go: St. Jacobs feels like stepping into a different time. About an hour from the city, this charming village is known for its relaxed atmosphere, rural character, and charming streets lined with bakeries, antique shops, and local finds.
One of the biggest draws is the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market, the largest of its kind in Canada, where you can browse everything from fresh produce to handmade goods. You can also hop aboard the Waterloo Central Railway for a scenic ride through the countryside.
Beyond the main attractions, the surrounding area offers riverside trails along the Conestoga River and seasonal events that bring the community to life year-round.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.