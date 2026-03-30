These must-visit Ontario towns are even more enchanting during the spring
You can wander along flower-filled streets and past magical waterfalls.
Spring has sprung, and there's no better way to soak it in than by exploring some of Ontario's most charming small towns. From blossom-lined streets and scenic views to seasonal events that celebrate the warmer weather, these destinations come alive this time of year.
You can wander through colourful tulip fields, relax on sunny patios with a drink in hand, and hike out to cascading waterfalls for the perfect spring outing.
Here are eight beautiful small towns across Ontario that feel even more magical in the spring.
Jordan Village
Why you need to go: Tucked into Ontario's wine country, Jordan Village feels like it was made for spring.
Just about 90 minutes from Toronto, this charming village comes alive this time of year with a romantic kind of beauty.
Its downtown streets are especially picturesque when cherry blossoms are in bloom, transforming the village into a petal-filled paradise.
You can pop into independent shops, grab a bite at a cozy local restaurant, or spend an afternoon exploring nearby vineyards as they begin to bloom for the season.
Just a short drive away, Ball's Falls Conservation Area offers a different kind of spring scenery, with historic stone buildings set against rushing waterfalls fed by seasonal meltwater.
You can also check out the Watering Can Flower Market, located nearby. The garden centre is overflowing with fresh blooms and sweet seasonal treats to celebrate spring to the fullest.
Vankleek Hill
Why you need to go: Vankleek Hill, known as the "Gingerbread Capital of Ontario," is a hidden spring gem. With its historic homes, quaint trimwork, and postcard-worthy streets, the whole town feels like a step back in time.
It's also full of character, from colourful murals to inviting cafés and small independent shops, making it a lovely place to slow down and enjoy a spring getaway.
While you're there, you can browse the farmers' market, pop into local museums and galleries, and take your time exploring everything the town has to offer.
Come May, the nearby Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields reopen, allowing you to wander through bright rows of blooms and even pick your own bouquets to bring a bit of spring home.
Ancaster
Why you need to go: If old-world vibes, waterfalls, and peaceful surroundings sound like your idea of an ideal spring day, this enchanting village near Toronto is calling your name.
Ancaster is one of Ontario's oldest towns, and while it's small, it offers tons of charm.
You can stroll along flower-filled streets, treat yourself to an ice cream cone at The Purple Pony Ice Cream Shop, and visit the local shops and bakeries.
Ancaster is close to several cascades, including Tiffany Falls, Canterbury Falls, and Sherman Falls, which offer beautiful spring hikes.
Port Perry
Why you need to go: Just about an hour from Toronto, you'll find a charming small town with a main street that feels like it belongs on a spring Hallmark movie set.
Set along the shores of Lake Scugog, Port Perry offers waterfront trails, blooming parks, and a relaxed lakeside atmosphere.
You can wander through independent boutiques, pick up something sweet from a local bakery, and browse the farmers' market for a picture-perfect day out.
A visit wouldn't be complete without stopping by Hank's Pastries for their famous oversized apple fritters.
St. Jacobs Village
Why you need to go: St. Jacobs Village is a quintessential springtime escape, especially if you're craving small-town charm just a little over an hour from Toronto.
With its historic streets, independent shops, and inviting cafés, it's the perfect place to spend a sunny day shopping and indulging in treats.
In spring, the surrounding region comes alive with seasonal markets and maple farms, making it an especially sweet time to visit.
Just nearby, the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival, the largest of its kind in the world, adds a sweet way to celebrate the season.
No trip is complete without a stop at the iconic St. Jacobs Farmers' Market, where you'll find everything from fresh local produce and baked goods to handmade artisan items, all in a lively atmosphere that captures the spirit of spring.
Warkworth
Why you need to go: You'll find an especially fragrant slice of spring in Warkworth, a charming small town less than two hours from Toronto that comes alive each year in a cloud of lilacs.
Each spring, the community celebrates its beloved Lilac Festival, when the town fills with blooming lilac trails, local vendors, and seasonal activities that make it feel like a full-on celebration of the season's return.
Beyond the festival, Warkworth offers a welcoming main street lined with independent shops and cozy restaurants, making it a cute stop for a spring day trip filled with fragrant blooms and small-town charm.
Perth
Why you need to go: Think Scottish charm, blooming parks, and historic streets, all features in one picturesque small town near Ottawa.
Tucked into Lanark County, known as Ontario's "Maple Syrup Capital," Perth is especially lively in spring as sugar season kicks off and the maple syrup starts flowing.
It's the perfect time to explore nearby maple farms and pancake houses, or wander through the town's beautifully preserved main street lined with heritage buildings and local shops.
A stroll through Stewart Park is a must, with its stone bridges, river views, and fairytale-like scenery that feels even more magical in spring. If you time it right, you can also catch the Festival of the Maples, a beloved celebration of all things sweet and seasonal.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Why you need to go: There's nothing more enchanting than a spring trip to Niagara-on-the-Lake. You can stroll along flower-lined streets, explore the Victorian downtown, and enjoy endless blooms at this scenic spot.
Just about 90 minutes from Toronto, Niagara-on-the-Lake is home to blooming orchards, budding vineyards, and beautiful cherry blossoms that add to its storybook atmosphere.
The surrounding region is also known for its vibrant tulip fields, where rows of colourful blooms stretch across the landscape, and you can even pick your own bouquets.
One of the standout spots is TASC Tulip Farm, one of Ontario's largest, where walking through the endless fields of flowers feels like stepping straight into a Dutch-inspired spring dream.
From May 8 to 11, you can enjoy the second annual Niagara-on-the-Lake In Bloom Festival, a floral and garden show featuring stunning blooms and floral installations around every corner.
Tourism Niagara-on-the-Lake Website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.