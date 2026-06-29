Six missing after marine rescue in waters of Vancouver airport
Search and rescue officials in British Columbia say six people are still believed to be in the waters off of Vancouver airport after a marine rescue.
Capt. Pedram Mohyeddin, a public affairs officer with the Canadian Armed Forces, says the Joint Rescue Coorindation Centre in Victoria was alerted by a civilian vessel just before noon on Sunday about several people in the water without flotation devices.
Mohyeddin says the incident happened about 18 kilometres southwest of Vancouver International Airport.
He says the rescue centre immediately sent out a helicopter and another aircraft, a lifeboat and a hovercraft to search the area.
Mohyeddin says four people were found just after 3 p.m. and were taken to a nearby Coast Guard station and then handed over to emergency workers.
He says the search continues, with six people still believed to be in the water.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2026.
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