Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 26 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

We have a winner!

person holding three lotto max tickets from olg

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 26 are now available.

You have a chance to win the $40 million jackpot with this Lotto Max draw.

Also, there are new Maxplus prizes that are worth $100,000 each.

If you bought a ticket for this draw, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the winning tickets, and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 26?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 26 are 5, 6, 16, 30, 33, 43 and 51, with 35 as the bonus number.

There is a winner of the $40 million jackpot in this draw! The winning ticket was sold in Quebec.

Also, six of the $100,000 Maxplus prizes have been won with tickets sold in the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec, and the Atlantic region.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on June 30 will offer a $10 million jackpot.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 23?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 23 were 4, 17, 22, 35, 47, 49 and 51. The bonus number was 2.

Nobody won the $30 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw, but four of the Maxplus prizes worth $100,000 were won.

Those winning tickets were sold in the Prairies, Ontario and Quebec.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($6 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numberslotto max
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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