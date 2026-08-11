7 of my best Dollarama shopping secrets that you need to know (from an expert)
Now you know!
Dollarama is one of those stores that has everything from cleaning supplies to kitchen tools, plus plenty of hidden gems I'm always excited to find.
But after shopping there for years, I've learned not everything is a win. Sometimes what looks like a great deal isn't, and there are whole aisles I think are criminally underrated.
Here are the seven Dollarama shopping secrets worth knowing.
You can find a lot of hidden gems
Function of beauty shampoo at Dollarama. Right: A party platter at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Dollarama is stocked with just about every item you can think of — kitchen tools, cleaning supplies, food, toiletries, kids' items, household tools and party supplies.
While having access to the everyday essentials for low prices is great, the real fun is taking your time and walking through every aisle. On any given trip, you might stumble across a coffee press, a milk frother or trendy drinkware — items you'd pay significantly more for elsewhere.
On my most recent trip, my favourite finds included a party platter that looks almost identical to a Snackle box selling for over $20 on Amazon, and a bottle of Function of Beauty shampoo for a fraction of what it costs online. I've also spotted dupes for Sol de Janeiro lotions, Tatcha serums, Touchland hand sanitizers and Laneige sleep masks.
So next time you're heading to Dollarama, grab yourself a coffee and take your time browsing the aisles; you're bound to find something worthwhile!
They have brand names
Visine at Dollarama. Right: Advil liqui-gels at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Saving money at Dollarama goes beyond just the obvious staples like garbage bags and cleaning supplies. Birthday cards, party supplies, back-to-school shopping and travel essentials are all worth picking up there before heading anywhere else. The savings on name-brand products especially can be significant.
On my last trip, I found a 15 millilitre bottle of Visine for $4.75 at Dollarama, and the exact same product sells for $8.98 at Walmart and $13.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart. I also found a 12-pack of Advil Liqui-Gels for $5 at Dollarama. The same size bottle at Walmart sells for $7.67 and $9.29 at Shoppers. The price differences are wild.
So before your next grocery run to Walmart, No Frills or Loblaws, make a quick stop at Dollarama first — you might be surprised how much you can cross off your list before you even get there.
A good price doesn't always mean it's the best price
Tupperware containers at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Many brand-name items at Dollarama are cheaper than at other stores. I recently compared over a dozen cleaning products, and the savings were surprising.
That said, a good price isn't always the best price. I still pick up most of my cleaning supplies, toiletries, and snacks at Dollarama, but when I have time, I'll quickly check whether Walmart or another store has a sale.
I recently bought toilet bowl cleaner at Walmart because the sale price made it cheaper than what I normally pay at Dollarama. A dollar saved is a dollar in your pocket, and it adds up faster than you think.
It's also worth comparing unit prices, not just sticker prices. A Dollarama price might look like a better deal at first glance, but if the package is smaller, you could actually be paying more per 100 millilitres or per gram than a larger version at Costco or a grocery store.
Shop early for seasonal items because they go fast
Beach toys at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Seasonal items always show up early at Dollarama. Summer is barely halfway through, and fall decor is already on the shelves. Right after Halloween, it's Christmas. There is no time to chill in between holidays.
So if you see something seasonal show up at the discount store and you like it, buy it because it may be gone before the holiday season has even started. Trust me, I've learned the hard way after going back for something I'd seen earlier and finding it completely sold out.
Once it sells out, it may be gone for a while
Hand sanitizer at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
It's not just seasonal items that sell out and disappear for a while. Anything that goes viral on TikTok or Instagram is bound to sell out fast too.
That's exactly what happened with the party platter tray, a lookalike version of the Snackle boxes sold on Amazon. I bought mine months ago after seeing it all over TikTok, then it vanished from shelves entirely until just recently when I spotted a handful at my local Dollarama.
I experienced it again with the Paul Frank hand sanitizer. I'd seen it all over Instagram and TikTok where people were calling it a dupe for the Touchland version. When I finally found it at my nearby Dollarama in Victoria, I was so excited.
One day, multiple rows of various scents were fully stocked, and just a few days later, they were all gone.
If you see something you like at Dollarama, don't wait because it may not be there next time.
Not all the items are worth it, even if they're cheap
Toilet brushes at Dollarama. Right: Bluetooth earbuds at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Dollarama has some of the best deals around, but not every product is worth your money, even at a low price.
I've tried and tested a lot of items over the years, and there's a growing list of things I'll never repurchase. Toilet brushes are one. I bought a stainless steel one that looked great (see photo above), but it rusted and broke not long after.
Electronics and gadgets are another category worth approaching with caution. I've tested headphones, tripods, and speakers and won't be buying them again. I paid $5 for Bluetooth earbuds and ended up with only one working earbud.
I've put together a full list of the worst things I've bought at Dollarama if you want to know exactly what to avoid.
Some aisles are seriously underrated
Books at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Based on what I've seen in people's shopping carts at Dollarama, many people seem to go there for items in the beauty aisle, for kitchen and cleaning supplies, Tupperware, and food — which makes sense, since those are everyday essentials.
But there are certain aisles I think are seriously underrated.
The party section is one of my favourites and the prices are hard to beat. The store is packed with gift bags, tissue paper, ribbons, candles and party favours that would cost you significantly more elsewhere. The greeting card selection has also really improved, and at just $1 each, why would you spend close to $10 for a card anywhere else?
Other underrated aisles worth exploring include the kids aisle, which has a surprisingly good selection of books and puzzles, and the organization aisle if you're looking for bins and storage solutions.
The stationery and office supply aisle is also always well stocked, as is the craft section for anyone who's into DIY projects.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.