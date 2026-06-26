I tested Dollarama electronics and gadgets to see which ones are actually worth buying

Here's what passed the test... and what didn't. 👇

Four products from Dollarama, including two headphones, a tripod and a bluetooth speaker. Right: An exterior shot of a store with a Dollarama sign.

Electronics and gadgets from Dollarama. Right: Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Contributing Writer

Dollarama has easily become one of my go-to stores for many products, but there's one section I often walk past: electronics.

Good-quality gadgets for $5 or less? I wasn't convinced. But since Dollarama has earned my trust with so many other items, I figured it was time to give the electronics section a real shot.

On my most recent Dollarama visit, I had a $25 budget, which got me four products: a Bluetooth speaker, Bluetooth earbuds, wired earbuds with a microphone, and an extendable tripod.

Four different items in boxes sitting on a floor, including a tripod, two sets of headphones and a Bluetooth speaker. An extendable tripod, Bluetooth headphones, a Bluetooth speaker and earbuds.Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

With tax, the total for all four items came to $24.14 - under $6 per item, which is unbeatable considering what I walked away with. Here's how each product held up and whether it's worth buying.

Wired earbuds with microphone

A hand holding a box with earbuds inside. Right: A pair of black and gold wired earbuds with a clear bag next to it with black silicone earbud covers.

Moodlab REX earbuds with microphone from Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

If wired earbuds are more your style, Dollarama also sells these Moodlab REX earbuds with a built-in microphone and a control button to answer and end calls. They come with three pairs of soft silicone earbud covers in different sizes.

Just be mindful that they use a 3.5mm connector, so you'll need a device that supports it. I couldn't use them with my iPhone 16 Pro, but they worked perfectly with my Apple MacBook Air. I tested them out, watching a show on Netflix, and was really impressed with the sound quality.

If you need a new pair of earbuds for listening to music or podcasts — or making calls — these are worth picking up. At just over $5, it's hard to beat the price.

Price: $5.05

Extendable tripod

A picture of an extendable tripod on a box hanging on a store shelf. Right: A silver and black tripod propped on a table.

An extendable tripod from Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

An extendable tripod is a good tool to have if you enjoy taking photos or videos and you want a steady shot.

When I opened the box, I was surprised at the quality of the tripod for the price. The tripod has a universal phone and camera holder, a built-in level so you know your shot is straight, and it extends to 54 cm.

Overall, the tripod is sturdy, and if you need extra height, you can easily prop it on a table to get a group shot.

That said, this isn't one I'd go out of my way to repurchase. While I like that it's compact and easy to travel with, the height is a bit short for my liking. When I use a tripod for a group photo, there's not always something to prop it on, which can leave me with an awkward angle.

While you can angle the tripod to take a vertical photo, it tends to fall over because it's so lightweight. That means you'll either need to support it with something heavier on the side or stick to horizontal shots.

It also doesn't come with a remote, so you'll need to rely on your phone's timer.

This really comes down to personal preference. If the lack of a remote and the 54 cm height don't bother you, this tripod could still be worth buying.

Price: $5

Wireless Bluetooth speaker

A box with a picture of a Bluetooth Speaker on the front. Right: A bluetooth speaker and cable on a table.

A Bluetooth speaker from Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

This Tech 1 Bluetooth speaker was another great find at Dollarama.

The wireless stereo speaker pairs easily with your phone or tablet via Bluetooth. It also has a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, a USB port, a microSD card slot, an FM radio, and an AUX-IN jack. It comes with a USB charging cable and is super simple to use, with all the buttons you need right on top.

I tested it out while doing chores around the house and while writing this story, and I was impressed. At a lower volume, the speaker plays really well. Once you turn it up, the sound gets a bit tinny and lacks bass.

Personally, I wouldn't use this as a primary speaker at home, but if you don't mind imperfect sound, or you need something quick for a summer camping trip, this is a great option for the price. I'll definitely be using it this summer.

As for battery life, the instructions say it lasts between 1.5 and 2 hours, and I can confirm it played for over 2 hours on my device. One feature that didn't work for me was the FM radio; all I got was static. I wasn't planning on using the radio anyway, so it wasn't a dealbreaker.

Price: $5.95

Bluetooth earbuds

A package of white earbuds hanging on a store shelf. Right: A hand holding white earbuds in a case.

Bluetooth earbuds from Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I was most excited to try these Bluetooth earbuds, and they gave off a good first impression.

They're light, fit comfortably in my ears, and the sound quality seemed decent — but after a lot of troubleshooting, I couldn't get the left earbud to work at all. A red light blinks when I put the left earbud into the case, so it may not be charging properly.

My Apple AirPods often die on me during long walks or yard work since I don't always remember to charge them, so I was hoping these could be a reliable backup pair.

Unfortunately, with only one earbud working, I won't be using them. And since Dollarama doesn't offer exchanges or returns, it's frustrating to lose almost $6.

Price: $5.55

While electronics are typically items I wouldn't get at Dollarama (there are plenty of others), I'll admit some are worth it if you're in need of a quick, affordable option. They aren't the best quality, but for the price, you really can't complain. I mean, who knew you could get a Bluetooth speaker at Dollarama? I'm constantly surprised at what you can find there.

Aside from electronics, the discount store is also stocked with many grocery staples like oatmeal, bread, granola bars, and pasta, at prices much lower than grocery stores.

Dollarama also has an impressive selection of outdoor decor pieces this time of year.

I found plenty of decor items that will elevate your outdoor space for summer. Whether you need new string lights, tablecloths or cushions, Dollarama has it all, and most of it is under $5.

The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

From Your Site Articles
dollarama products dollarama canada dollarama finds dollarama dollarama electronics dollarama earbuds
Opinion Canada Money
  • Asymina Kantorowicz

    Contributing Writer

    Asymina Kantorowicz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. She has worked at Yahoo Canada, CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News Channel, and CHCH News. She moved from Toronto to Victoria a few years ago and loves being close to the ocean.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 23 are out and there's a $30 million jackpot

It's time to check your tickets!

This tiny Ontario village with cute shops and silky beaches is a dream spot to move to

You can live your best beach life.

Dunkin' Donuts is returning to Canada soon — Here's where the first stores will be

Look out, Tim Hortons. 🍩

I moved away from Ottawa and suddenly realized these 7 things weren't the norm

Only in Ottawa...

7 things are totally normal in Ontario but will confuse literally everyone else in Canada

Ever been to The Beer Store? Or paid Hydro? What about drinking milk from a bag?

5 overhyped spots in Toronto that I refuse to go to (as a local)

Trust me on this one...🤞🏻

Canada Child Benefit payments are increasing and some parents can get over $8,000 a year

This federal benefit goes out monthly.

​I judged your personality based on the Canadian city you live in (yes, one is the coolest)

Your Canadian City says more about you than your Zodiac sign 🪐