I tested Dollarama electronics and gadgets to see which ones are actually worth buying
Here's what passed the test... and what didn't. 👇
Dollarama has easily become one of my go-to stores for many products, but there's one section I often walk past: electronics.
Good-quality gadgets for $5 or less? I wasn't convinced. But since Dollarama has earned my trust with so many other items, I figured it was time to give the electronics section a real shot.
On my most recent Dollarama visit, I had a $25 budget, which got me four products: a Bluetooth speaker, Bluetooth earbuds, wired earbuds with a microphone, and an extendable tripod.
An extendable tripod, Bluetooth headphones, a Bluetooth speaker and earbuds.Asymina Kantorowicz | NarcityWith tax, the total for all four items came to $24.14 - under $6 per item, which is unbeatable considering what I walked away with. Here's how each product held up and whether it's worth buying.
Wired earbuds with microphone
Moodlab REX earbuds with microphone from Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If wired earbuds are more your style, Dollarama also sells these Moodlab REX earbuds with a built-in microphone and a control button to answer and end calls. They come with three pairs of soft silicone earbud covers in different sizes.
Just be mindful that they use a 3.5mm connector, so you'll need a device that supports it. I couldn't use them with my iPhone 16 Pro, but they worked perfectly with my Apple MacBook Air. I tested them out, watching a show on Netflix, and was really impressed with the sound quality.
If you need a new pair of earbuds for listening to music or podcasts — or making calls — these are worth picking up. At just over $5, it's hard to beat the price.
Price: $5.05
Extendable tripod
An extendable tripod from Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
An extendable tripod is a good tool to have if you enjoy taking photos or videos and you want a steady shot.
When I opened the box, I was surprised at the quality of the tripod for the price. The tripod has a universal phone and camera holder, a built-in level so you know your shot is straight, and it extends to 54 cm.
Overall, the tripod is sturdy, and if you need extra height, you can easily prop it on a table to get a group shot.
That said, this isn't one I'd go out of my way to repurchase. While I like that it's compact and easy to travel with, the height is a bit short for my liking. When I use a tripod for a group photo, there's not always something to prop it on, which can leave me with an awkward angle.
While you can angle the tripod to take a vertical photo, it tends to fall over because it's so lightweight. That means you'll either need to support it with something heavier on the side or stick to horizontal shots.
It also doesn't come with a remote, so you'll need to rely on your phone's timer.
This really comes down to personal preference. If the lack of a remote and the 54 cm height don't bother you, this tripod could still be worth buying.
Price: $5
Wireless Bluetooth speaker
A Bluetooth speaker from Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
This Tech 1 Bluetooth speaker was another great find at Dollarama.
The wireless stereo speaker pairs easily with your phone or tablet via Bluetooth. It also has a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, a USB port, a microSD card slot, an FM radio, and an AUX-IN jack. It comes with a USB charging cable and is super simple to use, with all the buttons you need right on top.
I tested it out while doing chores around the house and while writing this story, and I was impressed. At a lower volume, the speaker plays really well. Once you turn it up, the sound gets a bit tinny and lacks bass.
Personally, I wouldn't use this as a primary speaker at home, but if you don't mind imperfect sound, or you need something quick for a summer camping trip, this is a great option for the price. I'll definitely be using it this summer.
As for battery life, the instructions say it lasts between 1.5 and 2 hours, and I can confirm it played for over 2 hours on my device. One feature that didn't work for me was the FM radio; all I got was static. I wasn't planning on using the radio anyway, so it wasn't a dealbreaker.
Price: $5.95
Bluetooth earbuds
Bluetooth earbuds from Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I was most excited to try these Bluetooth earbuds, and they gave off a good first impression.
They're light, fit comfortably in my ears, and the sound quality seemed decent — but after a lot of troubleshooting, I couldn't get the left earbud to work at all. A red light blinks when I put the left earbud into the case, so it may not be charging properly.
My Apple AirPods often die on me during long walks or yard work since I don't always remember to charge them, so I was hoping these could be a reliable backup pair.
Unfortunately, with only one earbud working, I won't be using them. And since Dollarama doesn't offer exchanges or returns, it's frustrating to lose almost $6.
Price: $5.55
While electronics are typically items I wouldn't get at Dollarama (there are plenty of others), I'll admit some are worth it if you're in need of a quick, affordable option. They aren't the best quality, but for the price, you really can't complain. I mean, who knew you could get a Bluetooth speaker at Dollarama? I'm constantly surprised at what you can find there.
Aside from electronics, the discount store is also stocked with many grocery staples like oatmeal, bread, granola bars, and pasta, at prices much lower than grocery stores.
Dollarama also has an impressive selection of outdoor decor pieces this time of year.
I found plenty of decor items that will elevate your outdoor space for summer. Whether you need new string lights, tablecloths or cushions, Dollarama has it all, and most of it is under $5.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.