Canada Child Benefit payments for August are giving some parents up to $679
You might not receive a payment this month.
Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payments for August will be deposited into bank accounts and delivered to mailboxes soon.
Some eligible Canadians could get up to $679 per child from the federal government.
The CCB is a government payment that's issued monthly by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to parents and caregivers across the country.
You might not receive a payment this month even if you're eligible for the benefit.
So, here's what you need to know about the CCB, including when the August payment date is, how much money you can get, and who won't get a payment.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
The CCB is a tax-free monthly payment to help eligible families with the cost of raising children under 18 years old.
It can also include amounts for the child disability benefit and related provincial and territorial programs.
Who is eligible for the Canada Child Benefit?
You may be eligible for the CCB if you live with and care for a child who is under 18 years of age.
Also, you must be a resident of Canada for tax purposes, and you or your spouse/common-law partner must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person, temporary resident, or individual who's registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act.
You can't get the CCB for a foster child in your care who already receives the Children's Special Allowance.
Eligible parents and caregivers aren't automatically enrolled in this program.
You should apply for the CCB as soon as you or your spouse/common-law partner meet the eligibility criteria, and any of the following happens:
- your child is born
- a child starts to live with you, or returns to live with you after a temporary period with someone else
- you begin, end, or change a shared custody arrangement
- you get custody of a child
You can apply through a birth registration or through your online CRA My Account.
How much money can you get from the Canada Child Benefit?
If you're eligible for the CCB, the amount of money you receive is based on how many children are in your care, the age of the children, and your adjusted family net income.
With the August payment, you can get up to:
- $679.75 for each child under six years of age
- $573.58 for each child 6 to 17 years of age
CCB payments are issued at the maximum amounts if your 2025 adjusted family net income is less than $38,237.
If your income is more than $38,237 and up to $82,847, the amount is reduced by a percentage of your income greater than $38,237. The percentage changes depending on the number of eligible children in your care.
If your income is over $82,847, the benefit is reduced by a fixed amount and an additional percentage of your income greater than $82,847. The fixed amount and percentage are based on the number of eligible children you have.
When there is shared custody of a child, each parent gets 50% of what they would have received if they had full custody of the child. The payment amount is calculated based on the parent's own adjusted family net income.
When is the next Canada Child Benefit payment date?
The next CCB payment date is Thursday, August 20, 2026.
How do you get Canada Child Benefit payments?
CCB payments are issued via direct deposit or cheque, depending on your preferred payment method.
If you have direct deposit set up with the CRA, you'll get the CCB payment automatically deposited into your bank account.
If you haven't signed up for direct deposit, you'll get the payment as a cheque delivered to your mailbox.
You won't get an August payment of the CCB if your total annual amount for the 2026-27 benefit year is less than $240. The money you received in July was a lump sum and your only payment for the entire benefit year.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.