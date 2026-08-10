Bomb threat prompts Halifax police to evacuate several downtown streets
A bomb threat in downtown Halifax has prompted police to evacuate several streets near a waterfront office complex.
Halifax Regional Police first asked people to leave a parking garage next to the two office towers at Purdy’s Wharf as they searched a suspicious vehicle.
The force said a man had allegedly made threats and officers took him into custody near the Canada Games Centre.
Police then issued an emergency alert at around 10:30 a.m. local time, expanding the evacuation order to a larger area around the parking garage on Upper Water Street.
The expanded evacuation area includes several busy downtown streets and office buildings, including parts of Barrington Street and Upper Water Street.
The force has asked the public to stay away from the areas.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2026.
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