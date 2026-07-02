21 cleaning products that are cheaper at Dollarama than at Loblaws
Save your money!
If you regularly shop at Dollarama, then you already know the deals there are hard to beat, even compared to bigger grocery chains like Loblaws.
From dish soap to disinfectant sprays, Dollarama carries plenty of brand-name cleaning products at a fraction of the price.
Shopping for cleaning supplies doesn't exactly scream a fun grocery run, but saving on items like these is always a win.
So I did a side-by-side comparison to see exactly how much you could save shopping at Dollarama instead of Loblaws.
Just keep in mind that while some products are identical, others come in smaller sizes or quantities at Dollarama, so it's worth checking the fine print for the best deal.
Here are 23 products you can get for cheaper at Dollarama than at Loblaws.
Scrub Daddy scrubber
Scrub Daddy scrubber.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
You can get the exact same Scrub Daddy scrubbers at both stores. The only difference? The price.
At Dollarama, one scrubber costs $4, while the same one at Loblaws costs $5.99.
Finish Jet-Dry Rinse Aid
Finish Jet Dry Rinse Aid.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
Dollarama has a 220-millilitre bottle of Finish Jet Dry rinse aid for $4.50, which works out to $2.01 for 100 millilitres.
Loblaws has a 473-millilitre bottle of the same rinse aid for $13.99, which is $2.96 per 100 millilitres.
In the end, Dollarama has the better deal if you break it down.
DAWN dish soap
DAWN dish soap.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
Both Dollarama and Loblaw sell the same size of DAWN dish soap; the only differences are the price tag and the scent.
The strawberry-scented bottle at Dollarama is $3.25 for 502 millilitres, while the same-size bottle at Loblaws sells for $4.79.
Cascade dishwasher pods
Cascade dishwasher pods.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
At Dollarama, a pack of 14 Cascade dishwasher pods sells for $5, which breaks down to $0.36 per pod.
While the package is much bigger at Loblaws, with 45 pods for $23.99, you are paying more for each pod at $0.53.
S.O.S steel wool pads
S.O.S. steel wool pads.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
Again, the quantity varies for these S.O.S. steel wool pads at both Dollarama and Loblaws.
At Dollarama, you're paying $2.25 for a pack of 10. That breaks down to $0.23 for one steel wool pad.
At Loblaws, you have 18 pads for $6.49, which comes to $0.36 per pad.
Windex
Windex.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
A 630-millilitre bottle of Windex at Dollarama sells for $4, which comes to $0.64 for 100 millilitres.
At Loblaws, you can get a 765-millilitre bottle of the same product for $6.49. That breaks down to $0.85 for 100 millilitres.
Bounty paper towels
Bounty paper towels.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
Paper towels aren't cheap, and you can save quite a bit by buying them at Dollarama.
You can get a two-pack of Bounty paper towels for $4.75 at Dollarama. That works out to $2.38 per roll.
For a three-pack at Loblaws, you'll pay $12.99, which comes to $4.33 per roll.
You're paying almost double per roll for the exact same product.
Lysol all-purpose cleaner
Lysol All-Purpose Cleaner.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
The Lysol bottles are so close in size you can barely tell the difference, yet the one at Loblaws will cost you almost $2 more for an extra 50 millilitres.
At Dollarama you can buy a 600-millilitre bottle of the all-purpose cleaner for $3.75. That works out to $0.63 for 100 millilitres. While at Loblaws you're paying $5.99 for 650 millilitres. That comes to $0.92 for 100 millilitres.
Vim cream
Vim cream.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
The Vim cream at both Dollarama and Loblaws is the same size: 500 millilitres.
At Dollarama, you're paying $3.75, while Loblaws sells the same Vim for $4.99 a bottle.
Lysol toilet bowl cleaner
Lysol toiler cleaner.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
Dollarama has a 473-millilitre bottle of Lysol toilet bowl cleaner for $2.75, which works out to $0.58 for 100 millilitres.
Loblaws has a 710-millilitre bottle for $5.99. That means you're paying $0.84 per 100 millilitres for the larger item.
Swiffer wet cloths
Swiffer wet cloths.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
At Dollarama, you can buy a pack of 10 Swiffer wet cloths for $5. That breaks down to $0.50 per cloth.
At Loblaws, a pack of 24 wet cloths sells for $14.99, which comes out to $0.63 per sheet.
Mr. Clean multi-surface cleaner
Mr. Clean Multi Surface Cleaner.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
You will save some money by shopping at Dollarama for the Mr. Clean multi-surface cleaner.
At Dollarama, you can buy the 1.21-litre cleaning product for $4, whereas the same-size item will cost you $5.99 at Loblaws.
Pine Sol multi-surface cleaner
Pin-Sol.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
You can buy an 828-millilitre bottle of Pine-Sol for $3.25 at Dollarama. The price per 100 millilitres is $0.39.
The same product, just a bit larger at 1.41 litres, will cost you $6.99. That works out to $0.50 for 100 millilitres.
Gain laundry detergent
Gain laundry detergent.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
The Gain laundry detergent at Dollarama sells for $4.75 for a 1.03-litre bottle. The bottle says it's good for 26 loads, which means you're paying $0.18 per load.
Over at Loblaws, you're paying $8.99 for a 1.24-litre bottle that is good for 32 loads. The price breaks down to $0.28 per load.
Tide laundry detergent
Tide laundry detergent.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
There's a bigger price difference for Tide detergent between the two stores, but that's because you're buying a product that's over twice as big at Loblaws as at Dollarama.
At Dollarama, a 680 millilitre bottle costs $5 for 17 loads. That works out to $0.29 for one load of laundry.
The Loblaws bottle is 1.86 litres and costs $16.99. It says it's good for 48 loads of laundry, which works out to $0.35 per load.
Gain laundry detergent pods
Gain laundry detergent pods.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
If you prefer laundry pods, you can get Gain Vibrant Super-Sized Flings at both Dollarama and Loblaws.
At Dollarama, a bag of nine pods costs $4.75, which comes to $0.53 per pod.
At Loblaws, a bag of 28 pods costs $16.99, which is $0.61 per pod.
Resolve Oxi Action stain remover
Resolve Oxi Action stain remover.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
Dollarama and Loblaws both sell Resolve Oxi Action stain remover, but it's more expensive at Loblaws.
At Dollarama, you can buy a 500-gram tub for $4.25, which works out to $0.85 for 100 grams.
At Loblaws, you'll spend $16.99 on a 1.35-kilogram tub, which works out to $1.26 per 100 grams.
Easy-Off oven cleaner
Easy-Off oven cleaner.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
You can pretty much buy the same canister of Easy-Off at both stores, but there is quite a big difference price-wise.
At Dollarama, a 400-gram canister of oven cleaner costs $5, whereas the same-sized item costs $8.99 at Loblaws.
Comet powder cleaner
Comet powder cleaner with bleach.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
Same-sized bottle of Comet at Dollarama and Loblaws, but at different prices.
At Dollarama, 600 grams of the powder cleaner costs $1.50, while the same item costs $2.29 at Loblaws.
Lysol disinfecting wipes
Lysol disinfecting wipes.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
You can save $2 by shopping for Lysol disinfecting wipes at Dollarama.
Both tubs at Dollarama and Loblaws come with 75 wipes each. At Dollarama, you're paying $5, whereas Loblaws sells the same product for $6.99.
Drano
Drano liquid cleaner.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws
At Dollarama, you can buy a 900-millilitre bottle of Drano for $4. That same-sized bottle of Drano will cost you more than double at Loblaws, at $9.99 a bottle.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.