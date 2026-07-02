21 cleaning products that are cheaper at Dollarama than at Loblaws

Save your money!

A yellow Scrub Daddy scrubber in a store. Right: A store with a green and yellow sign above it that reads Dollarama.

Scrub Daddy scrubber at Dollarama. Right: Dollarama on Vancouver Island.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Contributing Writer

If you regularly shop at Dollarama, then you already know the deals there are hard to beat, even compared to bigger grocery chains like Loblaws.

From dish soap to disinfectant sprays, Dollarama carries plenty of brand-name cleaning products at a fraction of the price.

Shopping for cleaning supplies doesn't exactly scream a fun grocery run, but saving on items like these is always a win.

So I did a side-by-side comparison to see exactly how much you could save shopping at Dollarama instead of Loblaws.

Just keep in mind that while some products are identical, others come in smaller sizes or quantities at Dollarama, so it's worth checking the fine print for the best deal.

Here are 23 products you can get for cheaper at Dollarama than at Loblaws.

Scrub Daddy scrubber

A yellow dish sponge in the shape of a happy face hanging on a store shelf. Right: A yellow dish sponge in the shape of a happy face.

Scrub Daddy scrubber.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

You can get the exact same Scrub Daddy scrubbers at both stores. The only difference? The price.

At Dollarama, one scrubber costs $4, while the same one at Loblaws costs $5.99.

Finish Jet-Dry Rinse Aid

Blue bottles of Finish Jet Dry Rinse Aid on a store shelf. Right: A blue bottle of Finish Jet Dry Rinse Aid.

Finish Jet Dry Rinse Aid.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

Dollarama has a 220-millilitre bottle of Finish Jet Dry rinse aid for $4.50, which works out to $2.01 for 100 millilitres.

Loblaws has a 473-millilitre bottle of the same rinse aid for $13.99, which is $2.96 per 100 millilitres.

In the end, Dollarama has the better deal if you break it down.

DAWN dish soap

Two blue bottles with a red label on the front thay says DAWN and a picture of a yellow duck. Right: A bottle with blue liquid in it and a yellow duck on the front with a label that says DAWN.

DAWN dish soap.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

Both Dollarama and Loblaw sell the same size of DAWN dish soap; the only differences are the price tag and the scent.

The strawberry-scented bottle at Dollarama is $3.25 for 502 millilitres, while the same-size bottle at Loblaws sells for $4.79.

Cascade dishwasher pods

A green and red bag with a label thay says Cascade on the front sitting on a store shelf. Right: A green tub with the writing Cascade on the front.

Cascade dishwasher pods.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

At Dollarama, a pack of 14 Cascade dishwasher pods sells for $5, which breaks down to $0.36 per pod.

While the package is much bigger at Loblaws, with 45 pods for $23.99, you are paying more for each pod at $0.53.

S.O.S steel wool pads

A yellow box with blue and red letters S.O.S. steel wool pads sitting on a store shelf. Right: A yellow box with blue and red letters S.O.S. steel wool pads.

S.O.S. steel wool pads.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

Again, the quantity varies for these S.O.S. steel wool pads at both Dollarama and Loblaws.

At Dollarama, you're paying $2.25 for a pack of 10. That breaks down to $0.23 for one steel wool pad.

At Loblaws, you have 18 pads for $6.49, which comes to $0.36 per pad.

Windex

Bottles of blue liquid with a red label Windex. Right: A bottle with blue liquid and a red label Windex.

Windex.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

A 630-millilitre bottle of Windex at Dollarama sells for $4, which comes to $0.64 for 100 millilitres.

At Loblaws, you can get a 765-millilitre bottle of the same product for $6.49. That breaks down to $0.85 for 100 millilitres.

Bounty paper towels

Two rolls of paper towel in green and black packaging that says Bounty on the front. Right: Three rolls of paper towel in green and black packaging that says Bounty on the front.

Bounty paper towels.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

Paper towels aren't cheap, and you can save quite a bit by buying them at Dollarama.

You can get a two-pack of Bounty paper towels for $4.75 at Dollarama. That works out to $2.38 per roll.

For a three-pack at Loblaws, you'll pay $12.99, which comes to $4.33 per roll.

You're paying almost double per roll for the exact same product.

Lysol all-purpose cleaner

Yellow bottles with blue letters Lysol on a store shelf. Right: A yellow bottle with blue label Lysol.

Lysol All-Purpose Cleaner.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

The Lysol bottles are so close in size you can barely tell the difference, yet the one at Loblaws will cost you almost $2 more for an extra 50 millilitres.

At Dollarama you can buy a 600-millilitre bottle of the all-purpose cleaner for $3.75. That works out to $0.63 for 100 millilitres. While at Loblaws you're paying $5.99 for 650 millilitres. That comes to $0.92 for 100 millilitres.

Vim cream

Yellow bottles and a white bottle that says Vim. Right: A yellow bottle with letters Vim.

Vim cream.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

The Vim cream at both Dollarama and Loblaws is the same size: 500 millilitres.

At Dollarama, you're paying $3.75, while Loblaws sells the same Vim for $4.99 a bottle.

Lysol toilet bowl cleaner

A black bottle next to a couple of blue bottles that say Lysol on them. Right: A black and white bottle that says Lysol Deep Reach on it.

Lysol toiler cleaner.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

Dollarama has a 473-millilitre bottle of Lysol toilet bowl cleaner for $2.75, which works out to $0.58 for 100 millilitres.

Loblaws has a 710-millilitre bottle for $5.99. That means you're paying $0.84 per 100 millilitres for the larger item.

Swiffer wet cloths

Blue boxes of Swiffer wet cloths on a store shelf. Right: A green container with the words Swiffer Wet Cloths on the front.

Swiffer wet cloths.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws


At Dollarama, you can buy a pack of 10 Swiffer wet cloths for $5. That breaks down to $0.50 per cloth.

At Loblaws, a pack of 24 wet cloths sells for $14.99, which comes out to $0.63 per sheet.

Mr. Clean multi-surface cleaner

Bottles of liquid with a man crossing his arms on the front with text saying Mr. Clean on a store shelf. Right. A bottle of liquid with a man crossing his arms on the front with text saying Mr. Clean.

Mr. Clean Multi Surface Cleaner.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

You will save some money by shopping at Dollarama for the Mr. Clean multi-surface cleaner.

At Dollarama, you can buy the 1.21-litre cleaning product for $4, whereas the same-size item will cost you $5.99 at Loblaws.

Pine Sol multi-surface cleaner

Bottles of orange liquid with the label reading Pine-Sol. Right: A bottle of orange liquid that says Pine-Sol.

Pin-Sol.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

You can buy an 828-millilitre bottle of Pine-Sol for $3.25 at Dollarama. The price per 100 millilitres is $0.39.

The same product, just a bit larger at 1.41 litres, will cost you $6.99. That works out to $0.50 for 100 millilitres.

Gain laundry detergent

Green bottles of Gain laundry detergent on a store shelf. Right: A green bottle of Gain laundry detergent.

Gain laundry detergent.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

The Gain laundry detergent at Dollarama sells for $4.75 for a 1.03-litre bottle. The bottle says it's good for 26 loads, which means you're paying $0.18 per load.

Over at Loblaws, you're paying $8.99 for a 1.24-litre bottle that is good for 32 loads. The price breaks down to $0.28 per load.

Tide laundry detergent

Orange bottles of laundry detergent that say Tide on them sitting on store shelves. Right: An orange bottle of laundry detergent that says Tide 48 loads.

Tide laundry detergent.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

There's a bigger price difference for Tide detergent between the two stores, but that's because you're buying a product that's over twice as big at Loblaws as at Dollarama.

At Dollarama, a 680 millilitre bottle costs $5 for 17 loads. That works out to $0.29 for one load of laundry.

The Loblaws bottle is 1.86 litres and costs $16.99. It says it's good for 48 loads of laundry, which works out to $0.35 per load.

Gain laundry detergent pods

A green bag with a pink flower on it that says Gain Vibrant. Right: A green tub with a pink flower on it that says Gain Vibrant.

Gain laundry detergent pods.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

If you prefer laundry pods, you can get Gain Vibrant Super-Sized Flings at both Dollarama and Loblaws.

At Dollarama, a bag of nine pods costs $4.75, which comes to $0.53 per pod.

At Loblaws, a bag of 28 pods costs $16.99, which is $0.61 per pod.

Resolve Oxi Action stain remover

Red tubs that say Resolve Oxi Action on them sitting on a store shelf. Right: A red tub that says Resolve Oxi Action on it.

Resolve Oxi Action stain remover.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

Dollarama and Loblaws both sell Resolve Oxi Action stain remover, but it's more expensive at Loblaws.

At Dollarama, you can buy a 500-gram tub for $4.25, which works out to $0.85 for 100 grams.

At Loblaws, you'll spend $16.99 on a 1.35-kilogram tub, which works out to $1.26 per 100 grams.

Easy-Off oven cleaner

Yellow canisters that say Easy-Off Heavy Duty. Right: A blue bottle that says Easy-Off Fume Free.

Easy-Off oven cleaner.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

You can pretty much buy the same canister of Easy-Off at both stores, but there is quite a big difference price-wise.

At Dollarama, a 400-gram canister of oven cleaner costs $5, whereas the same-sized item costs $8.99 at Loblaws.

Comet powder cleaner

Green cans that says Comet on the front sitting on a store shelf. Right: A green can that says Comet on it.

Comet powder cleaner with bleach.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

Same-sized bottle of Comet at Dollarama and Loblaws, but at different prices.

At Dollarama, 600 grams of the powder cleaner costs $1.50, while the same item costs $2.29 at Loblaws.

Lysol disinfecting wipes 

Blue and white tubs that say Lysol Disinfecting Wipes. Right: A blue and white tub that says Lysol Disinfecting Wipes.

Lysol disinfecting wipes.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

You can save $2 by shopping for Lysol disinfecting wipes at Dollarama.

Both tubs at Dollarama and Loblaws come with 75 wipes each. At Dollarama, you're paying $5, whereas Loblaws sells the same product for $6.99.

Drano

A white and black bottle that says Drano liquid on it. Right: A white bottle with red letters that say Drano.

Drano liquid cleaner.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Loblaws

At Dollarama, you can buy a 900-millilitre bottle of Drano for $4. That same-sized bottle of Drano will cost you more than double at Loblaws, at $9.99 a bottle.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

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  • Asymina Kantorowicz

    Contributing Writer

    Asymina Kantorowicz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. She has worked at Yahoo Canada, CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News Channel, and CHCH News. She moved from Toronto to Victoria a few years ago and loves being close to the ocean.

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