7 of my favourite dreamy spots to explore around Ottawa in the summertime
Time to soak up the last bits of summer! 🚗🏞️
No shade to winter, but I honestly think summertime is when Ottawa (and all the beautiful places around it) is at its absolute best.
One of my favourite things to do every summer is hop in the car and spend the day exploring small towns, lookouts, and hikes surrounded by nature — and luckily for us locals, you never have to go very far.
So, if you're looking for places that feel a little magical this summer, here are eight spots near Ottawa I'd recommend over and over again.
1. Pink Lake
Price: Free
When: Daily
Address: Gatineau Pkwy, Gatineau, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: I mean... does it really get much dreamier than a turquoise lake?
Sure, I'd love it even more if Pink Lake was actually pink, but it's still one of the prettiest hikes you'll find near Ottawa.
The boardwalk and trail around the lake are beautiful; there's a nice lookout over the water, and if you're lucky, you might even spot a little snake, like I did.
It's only about a 15-minute drive from downtown Ottawa, but even if you don't have a car, you're in luck! The Gatineau Park shuttle runs six days a week during the summertime and drops you off right at Pink Lake.
2. Eagle's Nest Lookout
Price: Free to visit; parking is about $5.
When: Daily
Address: Eagle's Nest Lookout Trail, Greater Madawaska, ON
Why You Need To Go: This is one of my favourite hikes near Ottawa, and as you'll probably be able to tell from this list, I love getting outside.
Eagle's Nest Lookout is a little over an hour from downtown, but the drive to Calabogie is gorgeous and goes by super fast.
The hike itself is nice, but the real showstopper is the lookout.
You'll get incredible views of the Calabogie forest and Greater Madawaska area, and if you're brave enough, you can stand right on the rock ledge for some pretty unreal photos.
Plus, if you're already making the trip, there are lots of good places to eat nearby, or you could stop by Calabogie Peaks Resort for swimming, boating, and other fun summer activities.
3. Princess Louise Falls
Price: Free
When: Daily
Address: St Joseph Blvd, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I definitely feel like Princess Louise Falls is a bit of a hidden gem. I didn't even check it out until a few years ago, and now it's one of my favourite spots in the summer.
There's a short walk through the woods before you reach the waterfall, and then you can hang out and relax for as long as you want.
Technically, Orléans is a part of Ottawa, but it honestly feels like its own little area to me.
Even better, it's less than a 20-minute drive from downtown.
4. Wakefield
Price: Free to explore (activities vary)
When: Daily
Address: Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: Wakefield is one of the many locally loved day trips from Ottawa, and it's only about 30 minutes away.
Most people I know visit for the Wakefield Mill. It's an 1800s flour mill that's now a luxury hotel with a spa, restaurants, swimming pools, and beyond.
But that's far from the only reason to visit Wakefield.
You can walk across the covered bridge, visit the Fairbairn House Heritage Centre, or check out one of my personal favourite — Éco-Odyssée.
Once you're there, you can explore a huge water maze by pedal boat, kayak, canoe, or paddleboard, and it's even prettier if you go around sunset, trust me.
5. Carbide Wilson Ruins
Price: Free
When: Daily
Address: Gatineau Park, QC
Why You Need To Go: Every time I visit the Carbide Wilson Ruins, I feel like I've stumbled across a cool abandoned castle.
The hike along Meech Lake is beautiful, but the ruins are definitely worth the trip on their own.
You can actually walk inside them and explore, and the waterfall right beside the ruins makes the whole place feel even more magical.
If you've never been before, I'd definitely recommend adding this one to your summer bucket list.
6. Mer Bleue Bog
Price: Free
When: Daily
Address: Ridge Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I'll never get tired of Mer Bleue Bog. It's located in Ottawa's Greenbelt area and has one of my favourite boardwalks in the city.
I think Mer Bleue is beautiful no matter what time of year you go, but summer is definitely one of the best times to visit.
7. Montebello
Price: Free to explore (activities vary)
When: Year-round
Address: Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: I absolutely love Montebello and think it makes such a great day trip from Ottawa. The village itself is magical, but there are so many things to do while you're there.
Of course, there's Fairmont Le Château Montebello, which is apparently the world's largest log cabin. I actually celebrated one of my birthdays there, and it felt like I was staying in a cozy little storybook.
But if I had to choose my favourite activity, it would easily be Parc Omega.
Driving through the safari-style park and hand-feeding deer straight from your car feels like living out a Disney princess fantasy.
And if you're really looking to treat yourself, you can stay overnight in one of the cabins and watch wolves wander right outside your window.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
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