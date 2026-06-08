I compared my grocery shop at Metro and No Frills — there is no competition
It's a supermarket smackdown.
Lately, I've been doing pretty intensive research into Ontario grocery stores, and if you've been following along, you know I hit up more than my fair share in my quest for the top spot. And among the many I checked out, some of which were truly awful, two stood out: Metro and No Frills.
Naturally, I decided to pit them against each other.
A large part of their appeal is their budget-friendly approach to food (well, as "budget-friendly" as they can be in this economy, but I digress), as well as their omnipresence.
Many neighbourhoods around Canada definitely have one, but more often both, so statistically speaking, almost every one of us will hit up their aisles at some point, probably in the near future. Here's what you need to know before you pack up your reusable bags and head out to the store.
Metro
There are no secrets in the produce aisle.
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
This chain gets big points for being Canadian. But I'll be honest — I have a beef with Metro. I've heard friends and peers call it their "favourite" spot, but I've just never had great luck. Am I cursed? Doomed to a life of grocery disappointment? Sure, Metro took a page out of the Loblaws playbook with in-house and private-label brands and loyalty rewards, but every time I've stepped foot in one of their locations, the only emotion I feel is "meh."
Yes, produce is fresh (with some exceptions). Meat and seafood options are plentiful. But aside from the truly surprising "Mammoth" chicken, there hasn't ever been a find so great, so mind-blowingly delicious, that I would consider calling this conveniently-located grocery store a favourite.
Price-wise, it's perfectly reasonable. A solid 7 out of 10. Some items are more expensive — sometimes inexplicably — while others seem almost mistakenly marked down. Basics were covered. Pantry staples offered. All the boxes are neatly ticked off.
Maybe the real beef here is just boredom in disguise. Sometimes, I want my grocery store to surprise me, okay? It's fun to browse a snack aisle and perhaps find something delicious and unexpected. But let's be honest — boredom isn't a crime, so if you take a "get in, get out" approach to your grocery shop, Metro is likely your spot.
No Frills
Price matching AND plenty of snacks? Sounds great to me.
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
Consider No Frills the platonic ideal of what a grocery store should be. No bloated inventory, only great food and plenty of it. Instead of overly ambitious offerings, it's clear that No Frills focuses heavily on freshness: the veggies are always crisp and verdant, the meat picks are always top-notch (I was surprised to see a few artisanal cuts, too!), and the stacks of chips, dips, sauces, and snacks made both my brain melt and my mouth water.
That said, don't expect a boutique shopping experience. Like at Metro, this is grocery shopping stripped down — No Frills is just better at the execution. While Metro offered basics, No Frills offers choice. It wasn't just one type of flour on the shelf, but many (including a few for those with dietary restrictions). I could pick from a wide array of vegetables, both seasonal and perennial. Chips ranged from the classics to the experimental. Despite this being a smaller location, I actually never felt limited, which made the entire process of grocery shopping feel enjoyable (rather than exhausting).
For me, produce is the ultimate test, and that's exactly where No Frills is miles ahead. It's clear that inventory is cycling out quickly, which is a good sign. It means the store is constantly replenishing its stock with new goods, so everything you buy will stay fresher for longer once you get it home.
Add that to the fact that No Frills will PRICE MATCH, and honey, I'm sold.
In an ideal world, it wouldn't take a degree in economics and advanced agriculture to pick a grocery store. But between price-fixing scandals, supply chain issues, and pure convenience, finding the best spot can feel like a major chore, and I'm in the business of working smarter, not harder.
Overall, I'd say we're pretty damn lucky to have a choice of where we shop — even if a few spots (we won't name names!) don't qualify as my personal favourite. As long as the fridges and bellies are full, what is there to complain about?
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.