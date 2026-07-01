Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 30 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot
You could be a winner!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 30 have been released.
With this Lotto Max draw, a $10 million jackpot is available to be won.
You should check your tickets because you can also score the new Maxplus prizes worth $100,000, other cash prizes, or a free play.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 30?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 30 are 6, 10, 18, 23, 25, 33 and 42, with 16 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $10 million jackpot in this draw, but one of the Maxplus prizes has been won in Quebec.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on July 3 will offer a $15 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 26?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 26 were 5, 6, 16, 30, 33, 43 and 51. The bonus number was 35.
A winning ticket for the $40 million jackpot in Friday's draw was sold in Quebec.
Six of the $100,000 Maxplus prizes were won with tickets sold in the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec, and the Atlantic region.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.