China imposing 73.5 per cent anti-dumping tariffs on Canadian pea starch
China is imposing a 73.5 per cent tariff on pea starch from Canada starting Wednesday.
The Chinese commerce ministry says the levy is the result of an anti-dumping investigation it launched in August last year that found Canadian products were dumped in China.
Pea starch is commonly used as a thickener and stabilizer in food products, animal feed and medication.
Tensions between Canada and China eased after Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Beijing in January and struck a new strategic partnership with Chinese President Xi Jinping on trade irritants.
In return for lower levies on Canadian canola, seafood and peas, the Canadian government agreed to allow up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles into the country at a low tariff rate.
Canada has remained concerned about Chinese dumping of steel products in light of U.S. tariffs, and launched an anti-dumping investigation in April.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2026.
By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.