China imposing 73.5 per cent anti-dumping tariffs on Canadian pea starch

China announces tariffs on Canadian pea starch
China announces tariffs on Canadian pea starch
A picture of Prime Minister Mark Carney shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on the cover of the weekend edition of the China Daily newspaper as a reader thumbs through the pages in Beijing, China on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

China is imposing a 73.5 per cent tariff on pea starch from Canada starting Wednesday.

The Chinese commerce ministry says the levy is the result of an anti-dumping investigation it launched in August last year that found Canadian products were dumped in China.

Pea starch is commonly used as a thickener and stabilizer in food products, animal feed and medication.

Tensions between Canada and China eased after Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Beijing in January and struck a new strategic partnership with Chinese President Xi Jinping on trade irritants.

In return for lower levies on Canadian canola, seafood and peas, the Canadian government agreed to allow up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles into the country at a low tariff rate.

Canada has remained concerned about Chinese dumping of steel products in light of U.S. tariffs, and launched an anti-dumping investigation in April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2026.

By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and stunning boardwalk trails

It's an epic spot for a summer road trip.

I went to Canada's largest nude beach – here are 9 key takeaways from my experience

It's great for the tan lines 👙.

This Ontario town is a 'world-renowned jewel' with shimmering turquoise waters and beaches

It's one of Ontario's best summer vacation spots, according to readers.

This Ontario park has a 1400-metre sandbar with crystal-clear waters and powdery beaches

It's a little slice of summer paradise.

This cute beach town near Toronto with rainbow houses feels like a mini trip to California

No flight needed.

This is your last chance to get money from a Keurig K-Cup class action lawsuit in Canada

You don't need proof of purchase.

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments start this week and you could get over $200

It's the first payment of this new benefit.

This Ontario small town is a 'waterfall capital' with storybook streets and magical cascades

It's a beautiful spot for a summer escape.

Bath & Body Works is still offering up to 75% off with the semi-annual sale in Canada

You can also get Halloween items now!

This 2.5 hr train ride from Toronto takes you to a lakeside city with European summer vibes

No car, no problem!