This is your last chance to get money from a Keurig K-Cup class action lawsuit in Canada
You don't need proof of purchase.
The deadline to get money from the Keurig class action lawsuit is soon.
This $1.85 million settlement is related to the recyclability and/or disposability of K-Cup pods and brewers sold in Canada.
Earlier this year, the claims process opened for the Keurig class action after the settlement was approved by the court.
The $1.85 million K-Cup class action settlement will be used to pay for approved claims, court-approved legal fees and other expenses.
It was alleged in this lawsuit that Keurig sold K-Cup pods and brewers in Canada with misleading representations about the recyclability and/or disposability of the pods.
All persons in Canada who purchased Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee pods and/or Keurig coffee machines or brewing systems from June 8, 2016, to December 8, 2025, in packaging containing any representation of recyclability and/or disposability are class members.
You can check the "important documents" section of the class action site for a list of eligible brewing machines and a non-exhaustive list of eligible K-Cup pods to find out if your machine or pods are part of the class action lawsuit.
The deadline to submit a claim is 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.
When submitting a claim online, you have to enter personal information, including your name, address, email, and phone number.
Then, you have to indicate whether you have proof of purchase for K-Cup pods and/or Keurig brewing machines. You also have to enter the product names, the number of pods and/or brewers you bought, and the purchase dates of those products.
If you don't have proof of purchase for a pod or for more than 14 pods, you could be eligible for up to $7 per household or business.
If you have proof of purchase for more than 14 pods, you could be eligible for up to $0.05 per pod, up to a maximum of $50 per household.
If you have proof of purchase for Keurig brewers, you could be eligible to receive up to $25 from the settlement.
Proof of purchase includes receipts, email order confirmations, and shipping confirmations.
Approved payments will be made by e-transfer to the email address you provided in the claim form. But you can opt to receive your payment as a paper cheque instead of an e-transfer.
If you request a cheque during the claims process and your claim is approved, there will be a deduction of $3.75 per cheque.
No timeline has been announced for when approved claims will be paid out after the deadline.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.