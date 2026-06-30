This is your last chance to get money from a Keurig K-Cup class action lawsuit in Canada

You don't need proof of purchase.

keurig coffee machines on shelf in store

Keurig machines in a store.

ColleenMichaels | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

The deadline to get money from the Keurig class action lawsuit is soon.

This $1.85 million settlement is related to the recyclability and/or disposability of K-Cup pods and brewers sold in Canada.

Earlier this year, the claims process opened for the Keurig class action after the settlement was approved by the court.

The $1.85 million K-Cup class action settlement will be used to pay for approved claims, court-approved legal fees and other expenses.

It was alleged in this lawsuit that Keurig sold K-Cup pods and brewers in Canada with misleading representations about the recyclability and/or disposability of the pods.

All persons in Canada who purchased Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee pods and/or Keurig coffee machines or brewing systems from June 8, 2016, to December 8, 2025, in packaging containing any representation of recyclability and/or disposability are class members.

You can check the "important documents" section of the class action site for a list of eligible brewing machines and a non-exhaustive list of eligible K-Cup pods to find out if your machine or pods are part of the class action lawsuit.

The deadline to submit a claim is 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

When submitting a claim online, you have to enter personal information, including your name, address, email, and phone number.

Then, you have to indicate whether you have proof of purchase for K-Cup pods and/or Keurig brewing machines. You also have to enter the product names, the number of pods and/or brewers you bought, and the purchase dates of those products.

If you don't have proof of purchase for a pod or for more than 14 pods, you could be eligible for up to $7 per household or business.

If you have proof of purchase for more than 14 pods, you could be eligible for up to $0.05 per pod, up to a maximum of $50 per household.

If you have proof of purchase for Keurig brewers, you could be eligible to receive up to $25 from the settlement.

Proof of purchase includes receipts, email order confirmations, and shipping confirmations.

Approved payments will be made by e-transfer to the email address you provided in the claim form. But you can opt to receive your payment as a paper cheque instead of an e-transfer.

If you request a cheque during the claims process and your claim is approved, there will be a deduction of $3.75 per cheque.

No timeline has been announced for when approved claims will be paid out after the deadline.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

class action lawsuit
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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