A $1.85M Keurig K-Cup class action settlement has been approved and you can claim money now
Proof of purchase isn't required to get a payment!
A $1.85 million settlement for the Keurig K-Cup class action lawsuit in Canada has been approved.
You can submit a claim to get money, so here's what you need to know.
It was announced on January 12, 2026, that the class action settlement has been approved and the claims process is now open.
The lawsuit alleged Keurig sold K-Cup pods and brewers in Canada with misleading representations about the recyclability and/or disposability of the pods.
All persons in Canada who purchased Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee pods and/or Keurig coffee machines or brewing systems from June 8, 2016, to December 8, 2025, in packaging containing any representation of recyclability and/or disposability are class members.
With this settlement agreement, Keurig will make a $1.85 million payment that will be used to pay compensation for approved claims, court-approved legal fees and other expenses.
You have to submit a claim by no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 8, 2026.
If you don't have proof of purchase for a pod or proof of purchase for more than 14 pods, you could be eligible for up to $7 per household or business.
If you have proof of purchase for more than 14 pods, you could be eligible for up to $0.05 per pod, up to a maximum of $50 per household.
If you have proof of purchase for Keurig brewers, you could be eligible to get up to $25.
Proof of purchase includes receipts, email order confirmations, and shipping confirmations.
With this claim form, you have to enter personal information, including your name, address, email, and phone number.
Then, you have to select if you have proof of purchase or don't have proof of purchase for K-Cup pods and/or Keurig brewing machines.
You also have to enter the product names, the number of pods and/or brewers you bought, and the purchase dates.
The claim form has a list of eligible brewing machines and a non-exhaustive list of eligible K-Cup pods, so you can find out if your machine or pods are part of the class action.
Approved payments will be made by e-transfer to the email provided in the claim form.
If you requested a cheque instead of an e-transfer during the claims process, there will be a deduction of $3.75 per cheque.
The payments from this Keurig class action lawsuit settlement will only be made after the deadline to submit a claim.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.